Liberty University mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd

Liberty University is mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd, 19, who passed away on Sunday.

No cause of death has been made public.

Boyd was a 6’4”, 315-pound offensive lineman who enrolled at Liberty in January.

A three-star recruit, Boyd had offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Duke, Maryland and JMU, among others.

He was a key member of the football team at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake that won back-to-back state championships in 2020 and 2021.

“Tajh’s impact went far beyond statistics and accolades,” Boyd’s high school coach Chris Scott told the Virginian-Pilot. “Yes, he was a formidable force on the football field, but it was his infectious smile, his positive energy and his ability to uplift others that truly made him larger than life.”

Liberty issued a statement on Boyd, noting that “his impact on the program will be felt for years to come.”

“When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community, and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly,” the statement, attributed to Athletics Director Ian McCaw and first-year head coach Jamey Chadwell, said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times.”