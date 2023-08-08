Countries
Liberty University mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd
Sports

Liberty University mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd

Chris Graham
Published date:
tajh boyd
Photo: Liberty Athletics

Liberty University is mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd, 19, who passed away on Sunday.

No cause of death has been made public.

Boyd was a 6’4”, 315-pound offensive lineman who enrolled at Liberty in January.

A three-star recruit, Boyd had offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Duke, Maryland and JMU, among others.

He was a key member of the football team at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake that won back-to-back state championships in 2020 and 2021.

“Tajh’s impact went far beyond statistics and accolades,” Boyd’s high school coach Chris Scott told the Virginian-Pilot. “Yes, he was a formidable force on the football field, but it was his infectious smile, his positive energy and his ability to uplift others that truly made him larger than life.”

Liberty issued a statement on Boyd, noting that “his impact on the program will be felt for years to come.”

“When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community, and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly,” the statement, attributed to Athletics Director Ian McCaw and first-year head coach Jamey Chadwell, said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times.”



Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

