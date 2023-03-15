Countries
news liberty tops villanova 62 57 to earn programs first ever nit win
Sports

Liberty tops Villanova, 62-57, to earn program’s first-ever NIT win

Chris Graham
Published:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

No. 3 seed Liberty defeated Villanova, 62-57, in the first round of the NIT Tuesday evening at Liberty Arena.

Darius McGhee scored 26 points to lead the Flames (27-8), who earned their first-ever NIT win and will move on to the second round to face No. 2 seed Wisconsin (18-14) in the second round on Sunday at a to-be-determined time.

The Badgers topped Bradley, 81-62, on Tuesday night.

Villanova’s season comes to an end with a 17-17 record. The Flames held the Wildcats to 57 points, which matched a season low.

“Villanova has a winning DNA. Having been to three Final Fours in the last seven years, there’s a lot of guys who have touched a lot of success. You could tell they were never going to give up,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “They have a ton of character and a ton of toughness. So does our team. I’m really proud of our group. I thought we did enough to win the game.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

