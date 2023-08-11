Countries
Liberty set to face Furman in first round at 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational
Sports

Liberty set to face Furman in first round at 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational

Chris Graham
Published date:

libertyLiberty will face Furman in the opening round of the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 16.

The Flames and Paladins set to square off in the final game of Day 1 in Myrtle Beach at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The winner of the Liberty-Furman game will face the winner of Wichita State and Coastal Carolina. That semifinal game will take place on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. on ESPNU.

The championship game will be held on Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The entire event will take place at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina (Conway, S.C.).

The Flames will be joining Conference USA after winning at least a share of the ASUN regular season and/or division title in each of the last five seasons. Liberty finished 27-9 last season and competed in the NIT for the first time, defeating 2022 NCAA Final Four participant Villanova in the first round before falling to Wisconsin in the second round.

The Paladins posted a 28-8 record last year and claimed the SoCon title. Furman, a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, downed No. 4 seed Virginia to reach the second round.

The eight-team field includes Liberty, Furman, Charleston, Wichita State, Coastal Carolina, Saint Louis, Vermont and Wyoming.

All games will be televised across the ESPN platforms.

Of the eight-team field, four teams competed in postseason play during the 2022-23 season after finishing atop their conference’s regular season standings – Liberty (ASUN), Furman (SoCon), Charleston (CAA) and Vermont (America East).

Furman, Charleston and Vermont competed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Myrtle Beach Invitational tickets are on sale here.

For more information, check out the Myrtle Beach Invitational website.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

