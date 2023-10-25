Liberty punches ticket to Conference USA title game with 42-29 win at Western Kentucky

Liberty, college football’s Tuesday Night Warriors, are headed to the Conference USA title game after another midweek win, defeating Western Kentucky, 42-29, last night.

The win moves the Flames to 8-0 on the season, and sends the program to the CUSA championship game in Liberty’s first season in the league.

It was the third straight Tuesday night win for Liberty, which controlled the line of scrimmage in first-year coach Jamey Chadwell’s spread-option offense, gashing the Hilltoppers for 323 yards on the ground, 234 yards coming in the second half.

QB Kaidon Salter passed for three TDs and 189 yards, and added 117 yards and a TD on the ground for the Flames, who improved to 6-0 in CUSA play in 2023.

Austin Reed threw for 365 yards and four TDs for Western Kentucky (4-4, 2-2 CUSA).