Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Liberty punches ticket to Conference USA title game with 42-29 win at Western Kentucky
Football, Sports

Liberty punches ticket to Conference USA title game with 42-29 win at Western Kentucky

Chris Graham
Published date:
football
(© razihusin – stock.adobe.com)

Liberty, college football’s Tuesday Night Warriors, are headed to the Conference USA title game after another midweek win, defeating Western Kentucky, 42-29, last night.

The win moves the Flames to 8-0 on the season, and sends the program to the CUSA championship game in Liberty’s first season in the league.

It was the third straight Tuesday night win for Liberty, which controlled the line of scrimmage in first-year coach Jamey Chadwell’s spread-option offense, gashing the Hilltoppers for 323 yards on the ground, 234 yards coming in the second half.

QB Kaidon Salter passed for three TDs and 189 yards, and added 117 yards and a TD on the ground for the Flames, who improved to 6-0 in CUSA play in 2023.

Austin Reed threw for 365 yards and four TDs for Western Kentucky (4-4, 2-2 CUSA).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

mason pickett
Local, Police, Politics

Sign guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction

Chris Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Police, Virginia

Madison County wildfire 10 percent contained; smoke visible in several counties

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Forestry is responding to a wildfire in Madison County near Syria.

billy wagner
Baseball, Sports

Miller School coach, future Hall of Famer Billy Wagner honored by Richmond Flying Squirrels

Chris Graham

Billy Wagner, borderline Hall of Fame relief pitcher, now 10-year baseball coach at Miller School in Albemarle County, is the recipient of the 2023 Paul Keyes RBI Award, the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced this week.

road closed
Government, Local

Traffic alert: Left lane of eastbound I-64 near Waynesboro to close Monday night

Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress
Government, Politics, U.S. & World

Rep. Spanberger poll reveals 95% of Virginians support ban on congressional stock trading

Rebecca Barnabi
soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: Virginia closes regular season with emphatic 4-0 win at Syracuse

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Prince William County police searching for missing Woodbridge man

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy