news liberty poaches jamey chadwell from coastal carolina seven year deal worth 4m per
Sports

Liberty poaches Jamey Chadwell from Coastal Carolina: Seven-year deal worth $4M per

Chris Graham
Published:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

Liberty moved quickly to replace the departed Hugh Freeze, announcing Sunday that it has agreed to terms with Jamey Chadwell, late of Coastal Carolina, to be its new football coach, with a seven-year contract reported to be worth $4 million a year.

Chadwell has led Coastal to a 31-6 record since 2020, and has a 99-57 record overall in 13 seasons as a head coach at the D2, FCS and FBS levels.

Each of his past two Coastal Carolina teams won 11 games, and the Chanticleers are 9-3 this year, after losing the Sun Belt Conference title game to Troy on Saturday, 45-26.

Chadwell will replace Freeze, who earlier this week took the head coaching job at Auburn, after leading Liberty to a 34-15 record in four seasons at Liberty.

Liberty AD Ian McCaw, speaking at a Sunday press conference, called Chadwell “one of the most sought-after and accomplished head coaches in the country.”

He will be the man to lead Liberty Football to its new spot in Conference USA in 2023.

“To have the opportunity to take this football program to the next level in Conference USA, to compete for conference championships, starting in 2024 we’re going to start competing for the CFP. That’s our ultimate goal. Everything that we do will be working towards that,” Chadwell said at the Sunday news conference.

Coastal Carolina wasted no time to replace Chadwell, announcing on Sunday that it has hired NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to be the school’s next football coach.

Beck will earn $1 million annually on his five-year deal.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

