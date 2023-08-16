Countries
Liberty hoops alum Darius McGhee signs Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana Pacers
Liberty hoops alum Darius McGhee signs Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana Pacers

Chris Graham
Published date:
darius mcghee
Photo: Liberty Athletics

Recent Liberty basketball alum Darius McGhee has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The signing makes McGhee, a 5’9” guard, the fifth player in Liberty men’s basketball history to sign an NBA deal – joining Caleb Homesley (2020/Washington Wizards), Seth Curry (2013/Memphis Grizzles), Peter Aluma (1998/Sacramento Kings), and Julius Nwosu (1995/San Antonio Spurs).

McGhee competed for the Pacers in the 2023 NBA Summer League. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.0 assists per game.

The Roxboro, N.C., native was a 2022-23 AP All-American honorable mention selection and earned his third straight ASUN Player of the Year honor this past season.

McGhee set the Liberty and ASUN all-time career scoring records and finished his time as a Flame with 2,685 career points. He paced the Flames in scoring and ranked third nationally in scoring average at 22.8 points per game while finishing No. 2 in the country in total points (821).

He also led the country in three-pointers made (162, new program record), finished second nationally in three-pointers per game (4.50) and ended his career ranked second in NCAA history for career threes (529).

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

