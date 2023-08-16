Liberty hoops alum Darius McGhee signs Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana Pacers

Recent Liberty basketball alum Darius McGhee has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The signing makes McGhee, a 5’9” guard, the fifth player in Liberty men’s basketball history to sign an NBA deal – joining Caleb Homesley (2020/Washington Wizards), Seth Curry (2013/Memphis Grizzles), Peter Aluma (1998/Sacramento Kings), and Julius Nwosu (1995/San Antonio Spurs).

McGhee competed for the Pacers in the 2023 NBA Summer League. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.0 assists per game.

The Roxboro, N.C., native was a 2022-23 AP All-American honorable mention selection and earned his third straight ASUN Player of the Year honor this past season.

McGhee set the Liberty and ASUN all-time career scoring records and finished his time as a Flame with 2,685 career points. He paced the Flames in scoring and ranked third nationally in scoring average at 22.8 points per game while finishing No. 2 in the country in total points (821).

He also led the country in three-pointers made (162, new program record), finished second nationally in three-pointers per game (4.50) and ended his career ranked second in NCAA history for career threes (529).