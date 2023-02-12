Liberty holds off Eastern Kentucky to post 83-73 win, remain tied atop ASUN standings

Liberty remains in a tie for first in the ASUN after a hard-fought 83-73 win over Eastern Kentucky Saturday night at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (21-6, 12-2 ASUN) are tied atop the league standings with Kennesaw State (20-7, 12-2 ASUN), who edged Jacksonville State, 74-71, earlier in the evening.

Liberty led 48-42 with 12:08 left and used a 13-4 run over the next 3:40 to take its biggest lead of the game. During that run, Brody Peebles scored seven of his 12 points, including a three-pointer at the 9:19 mark, for a 57-46 Flames lead.

On the next trip EKU trip down, Darius McGhee came up with a steal and dunk. After another defensive stop, Peebles knocked down a float at the 8:28 mark for a 61-46 advantage.

EKU (17-10, 10-4 ASUN) clawed its way back into the game and got within six, 63-57, with 4:04 left following a three-point play from Devontae Blanton (who had a game-high 26 points).

On the next trip down the court, Peebles buried a crucial three-pointer from the corner for a nine-point Liberty advantage.

The Colonels got within four, 72-68, with 1:56 left following a Blanton three, but the Flames hit 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch to prevail.

Darius McGhee led the way with a game-high 28 points, while Kyle Rode added 17 points and eight rebounds.

“That was a great college basketball game atmosphere,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Our fans have been absolutely tremendous. I hear a lot of coaches say that they’ve got the best fans in college basketball. I’ll put ours up against anyone. We had a true home court advantage tonight. I think it showed that this place can be really special, and our guys really responded and were inspired by the energy in the room.”