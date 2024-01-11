Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Liberty goes cold, drops C-USA home opener to Jacksonville State, 61-51
Basketball, Sports

Liberty goes cold, drops C-USA home opener to Jacksonville State, 61-51

Chris Graham
Published date:
liberty university
(© Rosemarie
– stock.adobe.com)

A lengthy first-half scoring drought set Liberty behind the 8-ball, and Jacksonville State went on to hold the Flames to a season-low 51 points in a 61-51 win on Wednesday.

Liberty (11-6, 0-2 C-USA) led 14-8 with 10:40 to play in the first half, but endured a stretch of 7:29 without scoring a point.

Jackonsville State (10-7, 2-0 C-USA) capitalized with a 12-0 run during that stretch before a Kyle Rode three trimmed the Gamecocks’ lead to 20-17.

Jax State finished the half by scoring six of the final 10 points to take a 26-21 lead at the break, and led 40-31 at the 11:37 mark before going on a 9-3 spur to open up its biggest lead of the game, 49-34 with 8:44 left.

KyKy Tandy closed out the run with a three, followed by a pair of free throws for the 15-point lead.

Liberty got as close as seven, 55-48, with 59.5 seconds left following a Colin Porter three-pointer, but the Gamecocks sealed the game by going 4-of-4 from the foul line down the stretch.

Kaden Metheny paced the Flames with a game-high 15 points. Rode added 12 points.

“Jax State played a terrific game. They deserved to win,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I’m really impressed with the change they made from one season to the next. They have a connected team that presents a lot of problems with their length and athleticism. Between Alabama, them (Jax State) and Western Kentucky, we’ve faced some really hot teams. Sometimes it’s how it falls on the schedule. When we’re not making threes and they’re scoring close at the rim, it doesn’t look so good. Jax State made it hard on us, but other teams have made it hard on us in the past.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Nikki Haley must be gaining: She’s getting the birther treatment from Donald Trump
2 Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list
3 Water rescue in Amelia County for two vehicles; one driver being treated for serious injuries
4 Bennett on projected first-round pick Ryan Dunn: ‘The best is yet to come’
5 Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work

Latest News

vote
Local

Waynesboro registrar addresses upcoming dual presidential primary election in Virginia

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Opinion, Politics

Tracy Pyles: Youngkin’s plan to close Augusta Correctional Center benefits only him

Contributors

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is a rich man, over $400 million rich. His life’s journey is not cluttered with obstacles, only successes.

brooks dog virginia tech richmond
Health, Virginia

A Cavalier is helping Hokies understand why dog breeds are predisposed to heart conditions

Crystal Graham

A 5-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel is participating in a cardiology study at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

food grocery store
Politics, Schools, U.S. & World

Republican governors blocking 8 million students from summer food program

Chris Graham
virginia map
Climate, Virginia

USDA funding available for landowners of riparian forest projects in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
healthcare
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Record 20 million Americans have signed up for Affordable Care Act marketplaces

Chris Graham
Gun violence
Politics, Schools, U.S. & World

‘No more silence, end gun violence’: Iowa students demonstrate at state capitol

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status