Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Liberty gets win over Bowling Green in Jamey Chadwell’s first game as coach, 34-24
Sports

Liberty gets win over Bowling Green in Jamey Chadwell’s first game as coach, 34-24

Chris Graham
Published date:

liberty logoAfter opening up a four-score lead midway through the second quarter, Liberty had to fend off Bowling Green to secure a 34-24 win on Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium.

The victory was first-year head coach Jamey Chadwell’s first on the Mountain and his 100th career victory as a head coach.

Chadwell ends the day with a 100-57 career record that spans 13 seasons as a head coach.

Kaidon Salter got the nod at starting quarterback for the Flames for the game, completing 11-of-20 passing attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore, who started four games in 2022, also was Liberty’s leading rusher (19 carries, 82 yards).

Wake Forest transfer running back Quinton Cooley finished his first game as a Flame with 16 carries for 78 yards. True freshman Vaughn Blue followed with four carries for 50 yards, while Duquesne transfer running back Billy Lucas added eight carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

vmi
Sports

VMI scores in the final minute to beat Davidson, 12-7, in Rocco’s coaching debut

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Tides make it five in a row over WooSox with extra-inning win

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (81-49) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (70-60), 6-4, in 10 innings on Saturday night at Polar Park.

uva tennessee
Sports

‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process

Chris Graham

The UVA players that we were given access to postgame shrugged off the idea that there was any special emotion to Saturday’s season opener in Nashville.

cm punk
Sports

AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
uva tennessee
Sports

Vols 49, ‘Hoos 13: There wasn’t a lot, unfortunately, for UVA to feel good about

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

Live Blog: Virginia takes the field for the first time since Nov. 13 in Nashville

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy