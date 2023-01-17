Countries
news liberty east carolina announce home and home football series to begin in 2024
Sports

Liberty, East Carolina announce home-and-home football series to begin in 2024

Chris Graham
Published:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

Liberty has added a home-and-home football series with East Carolina that will begin in 2024 with a game in Lynchburg.

The return game is scheduled for way out in 2029 in Greenville, N.C.

ECU is coming off an 8-5 season in 2022. The Pirates capped the season with a 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

Liberty, coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2022, is moving up to Conference USA in 2023.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

