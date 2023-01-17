Liberty, East Carolina announce home-and-home football series to begin in 2024

Liberty has added a home-and-home football series with East Carolina that will begin in 2024 with a game in Lynchburg.

The return game is scheduled for way out in 2029 in Greenville, N.C.

ECU is coming off an 8-5 season in 2022. The Pirates capped the season with a 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

Liberty, coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2022, is moving up to Conference USA in 2023.