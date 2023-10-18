Liberty D gets key stops in fourth quarter to cap wild 42-35 win over Middle Tennessee State

Liberty, playing on a Tuesday night, because that kind of thing happens in Conference USA, got the stops it needed in the fourth quarter, holding Middle Tennessee State scoreless to secure a 42-35 win.

The win keeps the Flames (7-0, 5-0 CUSA) unbeaten in 2023.

Liberty gained 401 yards on the ground. QB Kaidon Salter had 160 rushing yards, and was 12-for-20 for 140 yards and two TDs through the air.

It was a back-and-forth battle. Neither team led by more than seven points in a game that would get tied up on the scoreboard a total of five times.

Liberty took the lead for good 23 seconds into the fourth quarter on a 37-yard TD pass from Salter to CJ Daniels.

From there, a game dominated by the offenses turned into a pitched defensive battle.

MTSU (2-6, 1-3 CUSA), which gained 428 yards on the night, punted on the two drives following the Liberty TD, then Nicholas Vattiato, who passed for 332 yards, was intercepted in the end zone after a botched Flames punt that had set up the Blue Raiders on the edge of the red zone.

The final Middle Tennessee State drive got to the Liberty 36 with 1:04 to go, but another Vattiato pass was intercepted to seal it.

Liberty had come into the game ranked #1 nationally in fourth-quarter defense, and the D flexed its muscles in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night, allowing just 45 yards and four first downs.