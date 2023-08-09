Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Liberty assistant tennis coach Christiaan Worst to represent South Africa in Davis Cup
Sports

Liberty assistant tennis coach Christiaan Worst to represent South Africa in Davis Cup

Chris Graham
Published date:
tennis
(© Mikael Damkier – stock.adobe.com)

Christiaan Worst, a former Liberty tennis player and current assistant coach, will represent his native South Africa at the 2023 Davis Cup.

South Africa is the host country for the Africa Group lll of the Davis Cup. Matches will be held in Worst’s hometown, Pretoria.

Africa Group lll consists of eight teams from across the region.

“It’s a massive honor. South Africa has a rich history with the Davis Cup,” Worst said. “It’s my hometown, so my whole family will be there. I’m very proud to be representing South Africa and Liberty. My grandfather who is 92 will be there which is super special because now his son and grandson will have played in the Davis Cup.”

Worst, who joined the coaching staff for the men’s tennis team in July, transferred to Liberty in 2021, accumulating a 51-38 singles and a 51-30 doubles record in his three seasons on the team.

Worst will focus on doubles with the South Africa team, but he will be the backup for singles if called upon.

“I’ve always been a proud South African. I’ve always supported the rugby team and the cricket team… Being able to represent South Africa on the highest level you can is super special,” said Worst.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Explainer: The fight in Augusta County over closed-session recordings
2 Expert: Tips to help children with stress, anxiety of returning to school
3 Warner: Google can boost transparency, protect patient privacy with AI health care
4 ACC again considering SMU as expansion target, which should have already happened
5 Liberty University mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd

Latest News

graduation caps in air
Schools, Virginia

Virginia community college chancellor reimagines system’s role in workforce development

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

UVA women’s basketball gets non-conference games with Oklahoma, Missouri

Chris Graham

The UVA women’s basketball team will open Year 2 of the Coach Mox era on Thursday, Nov. 2, with an exhibition game against Pitt-Johnstown, a D2 program.

Politics, U.S.

Semiconductors made in America: Lawmakers celebrate one year of CHIPS and Science Act

Rebecca Barnabi

Electric toothbrushes, calculators, airplanes, satellites. Nearly everything that has an “on” switch contains a semiconductor.

espn
Sports

VCU, Virginia Tech find out opponents for first round of ESPN Events Invitational

Chris Graham
basketball
Sports

Radford, Marshall set for Nov. 10 basketball game at The Greenbrier

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

UVA football announces dates for Meet the Team Day, Paint the Town Orange pep rally

Chris Graham
vmi
Sports

VMI baseball adds two to coaching staff

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy