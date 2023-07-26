Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Liberty adds non-conference game with Alabama to 2023-2024 non-conference schedule
Sports

Liberty adds non-conference game with Alabama to 2023-2024 non-conference schedule

Chris Graham
Published date:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

Liberty added another non-conference game to its 2023-2024 schedule, with Alabama, in the 2023 C.M. Newton Classic on Dec. 30.

The Flames and Crimson Tide will square off at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. This will be the second straight year the two teams will face each other.

Last year, Liberty faced Alabama in a road game in what was its second contest of the season.

‘Bama won that one, 95-59.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs. The squads also met on Dec. 18, 2018 at the Rocket City Classic in Huntsville, Ala.

“Obviously, any time you have an opportunity to play against a program like Coach Oats has in Tuscaloosa, it’s beneficial to your program,” Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay said. “Moreover, the fact that it’s an event honoring one of the game’s greatest coaches and influential leaders in Coach C.M. Newton, it’s a privilege.”

Tickets for this event will go on sale to the public later this fall.

Liberty finished its 2022-2023 campaign with a 27-9 overall mark, 15-3 ASUN record and No. 46 NET ranking while advancing to the second round of the NIT.

Alabama finished last season with a 31-6 overall record, 16-2 SEC mark and No. 2 NET ranking.

The Crimson Tide captured the SEC regular season and tournament titles and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County
2 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
3 Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well
4 ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sidesteps questions on Northwestern hazing scandal
5 Staunton-Augusta YMCA to break ground for youth development site

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels notch Wednesday matinee win over Portland, 7-5

Chris Graham
headwaters casino sketch norfolk
Business, Virginia

Norfolk, Pamunkey Indian Tribe meet to get on same page for HeadWaters casino project

Crystal Graham

Plans for a resort and casino along the Elizabeth River in Norfolk are moving forward after a meeting today to set a schedule to develop the property.

adam campbell staunton city council candidate
Local, Politics

Staunton Visioning Coalition to hold meet and greet for City Council candidate Adam Campbell

Crystal Graham

The Staunton Visioning Coalition will host an opportunity to meet City Council candidate Adam Campbell on Friday, Aug. 4, from 5-8 p.m.

woman inside her home with hand fan
Local

City of Charlottesville designates cooling centers in response to predicted high temperatures

Crystal Graham
fascism
Columns, Politics

Whether you live in a small town or a big city, the government is still out to get you

John Whitehead
Israel
Columns, Politics

The widening breach, in Israel and in Israel-US relations

Mel Gurtov
tennis
Sports

Virginia tennis adds Sara O’Leary, Treat Huey as new assistant coaches

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy