Liberty adds non-conference game with Alabama to 2023-2024 non-conference schedule

Liberty added another non-conference game to its 2023-2024 schedule, with Alabama, in the 2023 C.M. Newton Classic on Dec. 30.

The Flames and Crimson Tide will square off at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. This will be the second straight year the two teams will face each other.

Last year, Liberty faced Alabama in a road game in what was its second contest of the season.

‘Bama won that one, 95-59.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs. The squads also met on Dec. 18, 2018 at the Rocket City Classic in Huntsville, Ala.

“Obviously, any time you have an opportunity to play against a program like Coach Oats has in Tuscaloosa, it’s beneficial to your program,” Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay said. “Moreover, the fact that it’s an event honoring one of the game’s greatest coaches and influential leaders in Coach C.M. Newton, it’s a privilege.”

Tickets for this event will go on sale to the public later this fall.

Liberty finished its 2022-2023 campaign with a 27-9 overall mark, 15-3 ASUN record and No. 46 NET ranking while advancing to the second round of the NIT.

Alabama finished last season with a 31-6 overall record, 16-2 SEC mark and No. 2 NET ranking.

The Crimson Tide captured the SEC regular season and tournament titles and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.