Liberty (13-0) gets New Year’s Six invite; JMU, Virginia Tech and ODU also going bowling

The other 13-0 conference champion, Liberty, surprisingly didn’t get the short end of the stick from the College Football Playoff selection morons.

The Flames, the champs of Conference USA< were ranked 23rd by the CFP dolts, one spot ahead of the champs of the American Athletic Conference, SMU, which finished 11-2, and as a result, Liberty is going New Year’s Six bowling.

Liberty will face eighth-ranked Oregon (11-2) in the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl.

Congrats.

They’re going to get their clocks cleaned, but, congrats.

JMU (11-1), the subject of much drama because of the silly NCAA rule keeping them out of postseason consideration unless there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams, will also be going bowling, with an invite to the Armed Forces Bowl to face Air Force (8-4).

The status of starting QB Jordan McCloud, who announced earlier this week that he will be entering the transfer portal in the wake of the news that head coach Curt Cignetti had accepted the head-coaching job at Indiana, will be one of the big storylines there.

Two 6-6 teams from the Commonwealth are also playing an extra game – ODU gets Western Kentucky in the Famous Toastery Bowl, which is being sponsored by an all-day-breakfast restaurant chain based in the Carolinas; and in the Military Bowl, Virginia Tech will face an 11-2 Tulane team that would have been in the Fiesta Bowl if not for its upset loss to SMU in the AAC title game.

Bowl schedule

Famous Toastery Bowl

ODU (6-6) vs. Western Kentucky (7-5)

Monday, Dec. 18 (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

JMU (11-1) vs. Air Force (8-4)

Saturday, Dec. 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Military Bowl

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Tulane (11-2)

Wednesday, Dec. 27 (2 p.m., ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

#23 Liberty (13-0) vs. #8 Oregon (11-2)

Monday, Jan. 1 (1 p.m., ESPN)