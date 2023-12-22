Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home LGBTQ: Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of Washington law prohibiting conversion ‘therapy’
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

LGBTQ: Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of Washington law prohibiting conversion ‘therapy’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
lgbtq+ court
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

In early December, the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear an appeal to a Washington State law prohibiting licensed health care professionals from practicing conversion “therapy” as it applies to minors.

The Court’s decision is applauded by The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, and lets stand a hard-fought victory that enshrines protections for LGBTQ+ youth against a dangerous and discredited practice.
“The Court’s decision today to allow these protections to stand in place sends an affirming message to LGBTQ+ youth, their families, and survivors while honoring the victims we’ve lost to this abusive practice. Each time the question of whether these statewide protections are constitutional has reached the Court, the Supreme Court has consistently refused to intervene,” Janson Wu, The Trevor Project Senior Director, State Advocacy & Government Affairs, said.
According to Wu, protecting LGBTQ+ youth from conversion therapy is not controversial, yet many states have yet to enact legislative protections.
“Even with today’s victory, there is still a long road ahead to ending conversion therapy. We hope that lawmakers take the Court’s decision today as an opportunity to implement vital protections against this practice. The Trevor Project is committed to working with our partners, policymakers, and advocates across the country to finally put an end to this horrible and harmful practice — once and for all.”

In The Trevor Project’s 2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ Young People, 1 in 20 LGBTQ+ youth reported being subjected to conversion therapy, and another 10 percent were threatened with it. Fifteen percent of LGBTQ+ youth cited the fear of being subjected to conversion therapy as a reason they did not seek out desired mental health care.

A 2020 peer-reviewed study published in the American Journal of Public Health, found that LGBTQ+ youth who underwent conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to report having attempted suicide and more than 2.5 times as likely to report multiple suicide attempts in the past year. A 2022 peer-reviewed study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that the practice of conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ youth and its associated harms, including substance abuse, depression, anxiety and suicide attempts, costs the U.S. economy a total estimated $9.23 billion annually.

Conversion therapy has been condemned by every major medical and mental health organization as unscientific, ineffective and dangerous. Twenty-two states and Washington, D.C. have enacted laws since 2012 banning licensed professionals from subjecting minors to conversion therapy, and five more states and Puerto Rico have implemented partial bans against it.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Judge hears arguments in Augusta County FOIA case: Update on latest developments
2 ‘I was in shock’: Fredericksburg native Huntley rocks season 24 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ for the win
3 Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax
4 Elliott’s one recruiting success: Keeping the guys he can’t afford to lose in-house
5 ODU Basketball coach Jeff Jones in hospital after suffering heart attack in Hawaii

Latest News

missing person
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Virginia State Police seek information on missing Covington man

Chris Graham
football money
Football, Sports

Florida State files suit against ACC: School trying to badmouth its way out of the league

Chris Graham

Florida State, with no apparent place to go, filed a quixotic lawsuit against the ACC on Friday, challenging the grant of media rights that its members, including FSU, agreed to in 2016 in an effort to secure the conference’s long-term future.

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia bounces back from Wofford loss, drills Fordham

Scott Ratcliffe

UVA (8-3) torched the nets against the Rams at John Paul Jones Arena en route to a 82-56 bounceback win.

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?

Chris Graham
opioid crisis
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Opioid strips discovered in book spine shipped to inmate at Virginia state prison

Crystal Graham
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead after vehicle runs off road, struck head on by van in Powhatan County

Crystal Graham
house for sale
Arts & Media, Virginia

Home sales in Commonwealth continue slow decline as inventory lessens in some areas

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status