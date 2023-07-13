Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newslegislation would lift new homeowners into wealth building especially black americans
U.S. News

Bill would LIFT new homeowners into wealth-building, especially Black Americans

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© WavebreakMediaMicro – stock.adobe.com)

Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia first introduced the Low-Income First Time Homebuyers (LIFT) Act in 2021 to establish a program at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Warner and colleagues, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Rev. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri introduced the legislation today to help first-time, first-generation homebuyers, especially Americans of color, accelerate wealth-building through homeownership.

In consultation with the Department of the Treasury, the legislation would allow new homeowners low fixed-rate 20-year mortgages for roughly the same monthly payment as a traditional 30-year loan.

“Homeownership is one of the key ways Americans build capital and wealth. Unfortunately, racism and systemic discrimination in our housing laws have put this opportunity out of reach for far too many families of color,” Warner said. “The LIFT Act will help narrow the racial wealth gap by allowing qualified home buyers to build equity — and wealth — at twice the rate of a conventional 30-year mortgage.”

Cleaver said it’s time for Congress to take bold steps to support the American dream of homeownership for working class families left behind and to encourage building of generational wealth.

“The LIFT Act builds upon President Biden’s economic agenda that focuses on building our economy from the bottom up and middle out, allowing more families to qualify for homeownership and build equity and stability in their home at an accelerated rate. As the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance, I’m proud to introduce this legislation with Senator Warner and his colleagues in the Senate, as we seek to ensure every American has an opportunity to share in the prosperity of this great nation,” Cleaver said.

According to Van Hollen, the legacy of discrimination in the American housing policy must be addressed.

“Homeownership is a key tool for Americans to grow their wealth and build economic stability, but for far too many people, this goal remains out of reach,” he said.

LIFT will improve the power of homeownership for millions of families by allowing borrowers to build equity through their homes at twice the rate of comparable 30-year loans without greatly increasing the monthly payment. LIFT would also narrow the racial wealth gap in the U.S., and expand and greatly strengthening the wealth-building benefits of homeownership in communities too long left behind by our existing financial structures.

“Housing is dignity and security for hardworking families in Georgia and across the nation, and owning a home is a long-held pathway to building generational wealth. But too many families have been left out of the American dream of buying a home, and Congress should act to make it a reality for more people,” Warnock said. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in reintroducing the LIFT Act to help put the dream of homeownership in reach for working families in Georgia and nationwide, boosting our economy and helping provide families safety and security. Let’s get this done.”

One of the best ways to build generational wealth, Kaine, a former fair housing attorney, said, is through homeownership. “I’m proud to be joining my colleagues in introducing this bill to help first-generation homebuyers, particularly those from communities of color, build wealth and help address the racial wealth gap in our country.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

window air conditioner unit
Virginia

Local social services departments offer cooling assistance, applications due August 15

Rebecca Barnabi
wine and cheese
Business, Culture, Local

Cheers: Wine Festival returns with Augusta County Fair

Rebecca Barnabi

Pour the wine and gather friends, because the Augusta County Fair is back in town, which means so is the Augusta County Fair Wine Festival.

Culture, Local

July Ivy Talk: Dr. William Kurtz to share story of Black men who served in the Civil War

Rebecca Barnabi

The Ivy Creek Foundation’s July Ivy Talk will focus on African American Union Soldiers from Albemarle County.

waynesboro
Business, Culture, Local

Waynesboro bed and breakfast looks to expand offerings to include small outdoor events

Crystal Graham
valley league baseball
Sports

Eight recent Waynesboro Generals alums taken in 2023 MLB Draft

Chris Graham
Jennifer McClellan Kamala Harris
U.S. News

Vice President Kamala Harris makes American history again with tie-breaking votes

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy