Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Knights of Columbus granted permission to hold Memorial Day Mass, lawsuit dropped
Politics, Virginia

Knights of Columbus granted permission to hold Memorial Day Mass, lawsuit dropped

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
commonwealth veterans day event
Submitted

The National Park Service relented and will allow the Petersburg Knights of Columbus to hold its annual Memorial Day Mass on May 27 to honor America’s veterans.

Permission came two days after the Catholic group, the Knights of Columbus Petersburg Council 694, filed a lawsuit against the federal group.

“I’m pleased that the Petersburg Knights of Columbus was granted access to observe Memorial Day and gather to pray and mourn the loss of fallen military personnel. The First Amendment very clearly allows religious and non-religious groups to hold these types of gatherings on government grounds. It’s shameful and un-American that they were denied in the first place,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who filed an amicus brief in support of the Knights, said.

Last year, the Poplar Grove National Cemetery denied the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic organization, a permit to honor veterans on Memorial Day, citing a Biden administration National Park Service policy memorandum that interprets long-standing regulations to now prohibit religious services on any Park Service cemetery grounds.

The First Liberty Institute and the law firm McGuireWoods LLP filed a lawsuit against the National Park Service, which was dropped this afternoon.

Petersburg: National Park Service denies Knights of Columbus request to hold Memorial Day Mass – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

Economy, Virginia

Report: Virginia employment in 2023 grew by 2.8% from 2022, annual wage grew by 6.8%

Rebecca Barnabi
cyber bullying
Sports

Mailbag: Didn’t Tony Bennett only have two years left on his contract in 2019?

Chris Graham

I don’t usually do this, but I saw this comment from a poster on the message board of The Sabre, and because folks there love to go off on me because I supposedly engage in “speculation,” I have to address this.

virginia map
Health, Local

Carilion Clinic is first in Virginia to restore upper limb function for post-stroke patients

Rebecca Barnabi

Carilion Clinic is the first health system in Virginia to implant Vivistim® for improved arm and hand function post stroke.

baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s prospects Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad homer in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

In a world of wild, wild tech: OpenAI seeks manifest destiny for Artificial Intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
swerve strickland aew champ
Sports

AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ preview: A couple of good matches, but otherwise, meh

Chris Graham
harrisonburg westover skate park design
Sports

Harrisonburg: Westover Skate Park construction to begin in October

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status