Kaine on Republican push to investigate Biden: ‘I’m a little nervous about their motives’

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine supports the ongoing investigations into Republican allegations that President Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a Ukrainian energy company, because this is what Democrats do.

They let Republicans bully them, because they want to be the bigger person.

Republicans don’t care about being the bigger person.

They care about power.

Kaine, at least, concedes that he knows what Republicans are up to with the Biden-Burisma story.

“I’m a little nervous about their motives on this,” Kaine said in a call with members of the Virginia news media on Wednesday.

For good reason, it would seem.

Kentucky Congressman James Comer and Nebraska Sen. Chuck Grassley sent a letter to the FBI last month seeking the release of documentation of a June 2020 interview that they claim “describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

The FBI has since made the letter available to members of Congress to view, with the sourcing of the information – a single confidential informant – redacted.

The allegation is that an executive with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma offered bribes of $5 million to Joe Biden and his son, Hunter – information that, you may remember, was at the center of the first impeachment of Donald Trump, who used U.S. foreign-aid money to try to strong-arm Ukraine President Volodymyr into digging up dirt on the Bidens ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin, who has reviewed the document, seems to want to tell us that the single confidential source cited in the ongoing FBI investigation came from the efforts of Rudy Giuliani to dredge up anything in the form of a defense for Trump ahead of the impeachment trial.

Which gets us back to Kaine, and his nervousness over motives.

“Republicans are making allegations about things, but they don’t have very many specifics connected to them,” the senator said. “There were going to be some hearings in the House on this, and they kind of flamed out and didn’t really produce anything. So, I’m not really sure you know, what they’re even talking about here.”

That’s a nice way of saying, I know what they’re talking about here, and it’s bs.

This is what Democrats do. They’ll throw themselves in front of the bus to go out of their way to try to look like they’re playing fair.

Republicans, as we’ve seen the past several years, always go for the low road.

Such is life.

Back to Kaine, to illustrate:

“If there’s credible allegations of wrongdoing, there should be an investigation. There’s an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, for example. No Democrats are saying there shouldn’t be,” Kaine said.

“You know, it’s usually only the GOP that complains about investigations, and they complain about investigations into one person, the former president,” Kaine said. “Democrats aren’t opposed to investigations, and often there have been independent investigations of Democratic officials, even when Democrats have had the White House or Congress.

“If there’s if there’s credible allegations of wrongdoing, then there needs to be independent input, investigation, and then let the legal process you know, follow its course,” Kaine said.

This is, of course, how Republicans get away with everything they get away with.

One side tries to look like it’s playing fair; the other side is the bull in the china shop.