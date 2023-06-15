Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newskaine on republican push to investigate biden im a little nervous about their motives
U.S./World

Kaine on Republican push to investigate Biden: ‘I’m a little nervous about their motives’

Chris Graham
Published date:
tim kaine
(© George Sheldon – Shutterstock)

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine supports the ongoing investigations into Republican allegations that President Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a Ukrainian energy company, because this is what Democrats do.

They let Republicans bully them, because they want to be the bigger person.

Republicans don’t care about being the bigger person.

They care about power.

Kaine, at least, concedes that he knows what Republicans are up to with the Biden-Burisma story.

“I’m a little nervous about their motives on this,” Kaine said in a call with members of the Virginia news media on Wednesday.

For good reason, it would seem.

Kentucky Congressman James Comer and Nebraska Sen. Chuck Grassley sent a letter to the FBI last month seeking the release of documentation of a June 2020 interview that they claim “describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

The FBI has since made the letter available to members of Congress to view, with the sourcing of the information – a single confidential informant – redacted.

The allegation is that an executive with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma offered bribes of $5 million to Joe Biden and his son, Hunter – information that, you may remember, was at the center of the first impeachment of Donald Trump, who used U.S. foreign-aid money to try to strong-arm Ukraine President Volodymyr into digging up dirt on the Bidens ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin, who has reviewed the document, seems to want to tell us that the single confidential source cited in the ongoing FBI investigation came from the efforts of Rudy Giuliani to dredge up anything in the form of a defense for Trump ahead of the impeachment trial.

Which gets us back to Kaine, and his nervousness over motives.

“Republicans are making allegations about things, but they don’t have very many specifics connected to them,” the senator said. “There were going to be some hearings in the House on this, and they kind of flamed out and didn’t really produce anything. So, I’m not really sure you know, what they’re even talking about here.”

That’s a nice way of saying, I know what they’re talking about here, and it’s bs.

This is what Democrats do. They’ll throw themselves in front of the bus to go out of their way to try to look like they’re playing fair.

Republicans, as we’ve seen the past several years, always go for the low road.

Such is life.

Back to Kaine, to illustrate:

“If there’s credible allegations of wrongdoing, there should be an investigation. There’s an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, for example. No Democrats are saying there shouldn’t be,” Kaine said.

“You know, it’s usually only the GOP that complains about investigations, and they complain about investigations into one person, the former president,” Kaine said. “Democrats aren’t opposed to investigations, and often there have been independent investigations of Democratic officials, even when Democrats have had the White House or Congress.

“If there’s if there’s credible allegations of wrongdoing, then there needs to be independent input, investigation, and then let the legal process you know, follow its course,” Kaine said.

This is, of course, how Republicans get away with everything they get away with.

One side tries to look like it’s playing fair; the other side is the bull in the china shop.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Staunton DEI Commission chair: Work ‘is not lip service for us’
2 Dry conditions to continue in Virginia this week, ‘better news on the horizon’
3 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on his closer: ‘I’ve got full confidence in Jay Woolfolk’
4 Republicans’ response to Donald Trump espionage charges: ‘But Her Emails’
5 NWA world champ Tyrus, the ‘Trumpasaurus,’ goes off on Hillary on Fox News

Latest News

donald trump
U.S./World

Tim Kaine on Donald Trump espionage charges: ‘Presumed innocent, until proven guilty’

Chris Graham
constitution
U.S./World

Traitor to the Constitution: The U.S. government is the real criminal

John Whitehead

Mark my words: the government is as corrupt and self-serving as ever, dominated by two political factions that pretend to be at odds with each other all the while moving in lockstep to maintain the status quo.

earth
U.S./World

The U.S. and the EU need a new roadmap to solve the Serbia-Kosovo conflict

Alon Ben-Meier

To maintain stability in the Balkans and make tangible progress in the negotiations between the two sides, the EU and the US must consider the factors that continue to weigh heavily on the thinking and attitudes of both Vucic and Kurti.

health care
U.S./World

Reproductive justice should not be limited to those who can become pregnant

Sylvia Ghazarian
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond gets big pitching efforts to sweep doubleheader from Bowie

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Worcester Red Sox go deep five times, defeat Norfolk Tides, 13-5

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Local

AI in the Valley: What artificial intelligence brings to business and life

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy