June Ivy Talk to focus on African American cemeteries in Central Virginia

The June Ivy Talk will focus on African American cemeteries in Central Virginia as well as information crucial to the stories of the Black families who lived and worked in the area for hundreds of years.

The June 14 talk will take place virtually from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Dr. Lynn Rainville, executive director of Institutional History and the Museums at Washington and Lee University, will present “God’s Acre: Learning from African American Cemeteries.”

“­­­We are excited to host Dr. Rainville and learn about her research and this important history. We have the Carr/Greer family cemetery on site and her work has been an important resource in preserving and interpreting this historic site,” said executive director Sue Erhardt.

In her talk and book, Hidden History, Rainville travels through the overlooked African American cemeteries of central Virginia to recover information crucial to the stories of the Black families who lived and worked there.

This illustrated lecture will present information from these historic graveyards to reveal attitudes towards death, religion and family. The talk will conclude with suggestions for how to relocate, preserve and share information about these sacred sites.

To register for this event visit https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks

The Ivy Creek Foundation mission is to inspire and engage our community in the stewardship of our natural resources and our rich African American cultural history by connecting people to the past and present by honoring the land, history and community.