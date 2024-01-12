James Madison University brings reconciliation expert to campus to kick off MLK Week

Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil, a professor of reconciliation studies at Seattle Pacific University, will be the keynote speaker to kick off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

The keynote address will take place on Monday, Jan. 15, at Wilson Hall at 6 p.m.

Salter McNeil is a speaker, author, teacher and reconciliation leader and also serves as an associate professor of reconciliation studies in the School of Theology at Seattle Pacific University.

The address is presented by the Multicultural Student Services, in partnership with Madison Vision Series.

For more information, visit https://www.jmu.edu/multicultural/mlk-week.shtml