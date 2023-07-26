Countries
Jarlin Susana knocked in first in 11-6 FredNats loss in opener with Myrtle Beach
Chris Graham
fredericksburg nationalsThe Myrtle Beach Pelicans won a 11-6 slugfest in the series opener against the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday.

The Pelicans, the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, jumped on Jarlin Susana, a top Washington Nationals prospect, in the top of the first inning. Reivaj Garcia and Rafael Morel each singled, then Jefferson Rojas got hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Andy Garriola singled to plate the first run, then Susana walked Parker Chavers to force in another run. Later, Cristian Hernandez added a third run in the frame to make it 3-0, as Susana could not escape the first inning.

Mason Denaburg got the final out of the first inning, then worked into the top of the third with the game still at 3-0. But with two men aboard, Pedro Ramirez dealt a crushing blow with his three-run home run to give Myrtle Beach a 6-0 edge.

But in the home half of the third, Fredericksburg got the momentum going back their way. Cortland Lawson worked a leadoff walk, and scampered to third on an errant pickoff throw. Lawson came around to score on a Johnathon Thomas single, before Tuda swiped second base and took third on a fielder’s choice ground out.

Leandro Emiliani then smoked an RBI double to the wall in right-center, and Sammy Infante followed with a single down the left field line as the FredNats cut the deficit to 6-3.

Myrtle Beach added a run in the top of the fourth on a Chavers single, but Fredericksburg pulled right back to within three runs when a wild pitch allowed Roismar Quintana to score from third base.

The fifth inning came and went without a run, before the Pelicans got the bats rolling again in the sixth. With two outs, Garriola doubled into left field, before Chavers lofted a lazy fly ball to left as well. However, Quintana dropped what would have been the third out, and Garriola scored.

Later in the frame, Hernandez floated a ball into center field that Thomas dove at and missed, with the ball running all the way to the warning track. Chavers scored easily, and a poor relay throw allowed Hernandez to score too with a little league-style home run to make it 10-4.

Fredericksburg got the deficit to 10-5 on a De La Cruz RBI groundout, and later 11-6, but Myrtle Beach held the Nationals right there to win the series opener.

Susana suffered the loss, while Nick Hull bumped his record to 6-2.

In game two, Riley Cornelio takes the ball for Fredericksburg against Jackson Ferris.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

