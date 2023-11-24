Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home It’s coaching malpractice if Anthony Colandrea doesn’t start at QB for Virginia on Saturday
Football, Sports

It’s coaching malpractice if Anthony Colandrea doesn’t start at QB for Virginia on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:
anthony colandrea
Anthony Colandrea. Photo: UVA Athletics

Odd, that the reporters had Virginia coach Tony Elliott for 32 minutes on Tuesday, and he was asked one question about quarterbacks, with no follow-up on who will be getting the start on Saturday when the ‘Hoos face Virginia Tech.

The question: Any update on Tony Muskett?

The answer: “Yeah, you know, he’s progressed to running, and so we’re hopeful,” Elliott said. “It will be end-of-the-week-type deal, but he has progressed to be able to get out of the boot and run around and try to work his way back into practice.”

It would be coaching malpractice for Elliott to go with Muskett, who went down with an ankle injury on the first series of the 45-17 loss to Georgia Tech on Nov. 4, and is still nursing a severely injured left shoulder that Elliott has said will require offseason surgery, considering the play of the guy who is technically the backup, Anthony Colandrea.

Colandrea has started five games, and he went the rest of the way in the loss to Georgia Tech, and has been on the field for a full game’s worth of snaps more than the guy who is, on paper, the QB1 (436, to Muskett’s 357).

Looking at the counting numbers, Colandrea has a higher QB rating (144.7-128.8), more passing yards (1,715-1,038), more TD passes (11-6) and more yards on the ground (237-66).

There’s the advantage of health, and then there’s psychology.

tony muskett uva unc
Tony Muskett. Photo: UVA Athletics

Reality here is, Colandrea is a freshman, Muskett is a senior, with a year of eligibility remaining with the COVID redshirt giving him a fifth year.

Having every bit of respect for Muskett for everything he’s done this season, playing through injuries after suffering the left-shoulder issue in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 loss to Tennessee, the future is, we have to hope, anyway, Anthony Colandrea.

Assuming the kid doesn’t decide to hit the transfer portal with the big numbers from his true-freshman season, Colandrea is the building block for Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings on that side of the ball.

If what this painful 2023 season that is either going to end with three or four wins ends with being able to go into the offseason building the offense around Anthony Colandrea, and building the defense around Kam Robinson, it’s been worth it.

You go into next season thinking, bowl, and then Year 4 for Elliott, the 2025 season, with your key guys maturing into being upperclassmen, you set the sights on eight, nine wins, and go from there.

If that’s the thinking, Colandrea starts Saturday with Virginia Tech in the stadium, to begin the build.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia: Augusta County deputy charged after suspect injured in Sept. 29 arrest
2 Dry weather returns to Virginia; meteorologist predicts first snow in region
3 Analysis: Does Northrop Grumman come to Waynesboro if Jim Wood is still podcasting?
4 Mailbag: Another way at looking for a solution to UVA’s rebounding issue
5 Tony Elliott, with clean slate in UVA-Tech rivalry, looks to build on late-season momentum

Latest News

uva football
Football, Sports

Virginia Football had shown it can compete: Now it’s showing it is learning how to win

Chris Graham
earth planet ecology environment recycle world
Climate, Virginia

Virginia Data Center Reform Coalition aims to educate Virginians about threat to clean energy progress

Crystal Graham

Nonprofit organizations, homeowners’ groups, and residents from all over Virginia have joined forces to form a coalition that is calling for industry-wide data center reform.

ambulance
Police, Virginia

Virginia ambulance company owner convicted of tax fraud; likely hid money in Caribbean

Crystal Graham

A federal jury convicted a Virginia man Tuesday of evading the payment of employment taxes, filing false tax returns and obstructing the IRS.

online predator
Police, Virginia

Man who threatened debt collection company employees pleads guilty, faces five years

Crystal Graham
cy young
Baseball, Sports

Joe Guzzardi: Cy Young winners can never match the credentials of award’s namesake

Joe Guzzardi
constitution
Op/Eds, Politics

What if the Constitution no longer applied? Freedom’s greatest hour of danger is now

John Whitehead
VCU Basketball
Basketball, Sports

Big closing rally pushes Iowa State past VCU, 68-64, at ESPN Events Invitational

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy