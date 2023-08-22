Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
Economy, Virginia

Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
house for sale
(© Andy Dean – stock.adobe.com)

Homes for sale are an endangered species in the Commonwealth.

The number of active listings on the market continues to decrease, according to the July 2023 Virginia Homes Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®.

As realtors hesitate to list homes amid rising mortgage rates and low inventory, fewer new listings are coming on the market. Early 2023 saw a brief uptick in inventory but about 67 percent of counties and cities in Virginia had fewer active listings on the market at the end of July compared to a year ago. Northern Virginia continues to have the largest reduction in supply.

“Inventory conditions are worsening in most local markets in Virginia,” Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith said. “With mortgage rates at a 20-year high and a low supply of homes on the market to move into, some would-be sellers are choosing not to list their homes. However, it is a seller’s market, and most who do sell their homes are receiving multiple offers.”

Last month, 16,508 active listings were in the Commonwealth, which is 3,881 fewer than a year ago, a 19 percent drop. The market had 10,948 new listings in July, about 2,800 fewer new listings than in 2022, a 20.3 percent decrease. In July, 8,985 homes sold in Virginia, a 20.8 percent decrease from last year, or 2,361 fewer sales.

Despite the slowdown in sales, low inventory and strong buyer demand have kept upward pressure on home prices. The statewide median sales price rose $15,000 from July of 2022 to $400,000, an increase of nearly 4 percent. The median home price in Virginia is now more than $100,000 higher than it was at this time five years ago.

“So far in 2023, Virginia’s housing market has been slow but competitive,” Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price said. “Overall transaction volume is way down, back to 2015 levels, but the results of our latest REALTOR® Confidence Survey indicate that sellers are getting more than three offers, on average, for their listings, a signal of competition in the market. These competitive conditions are driving up home prices and will likely continue to be a factor into the fall market and beyond.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

harrisonburg rockingham county va
Local, Police

North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg

Chris Graham
Blue Ridge Parkway
Economy, Virginia

Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 

Crystal Graham

A new National Park Service report shows that more than 15 million visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2022 spent nearly $1.3 billion in communities near the park.

senior citizen smelling flowers in garden
Police, Virginia

Freeman man allegedly defrauds elderly homeowners, COVID-19 relief programs

Crystal Graham

A Freeman man had his initial appearance on charges of wire fraud, filing a false tax return, tax evasion and making false statements to a financial institution.

gun america
Politics, U.S.

Possession of firearms: Lawmakers refuse to accept Fifth Circuit decision in US v. Rahimi

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Local

UVA welcomes chief officer to oversee patient privacy and law compliance

Rebecca Barnabi
internet search bar Google
Politics, Virginia

Southwest Virginia company awarded $25M to deploy and expand broadband services

Rebecca Barnabi
artificial intelligence
U.S.

‘A simple game changer for small businesses’: How Amazon incorporates AI

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy