Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
International League playoffs: Norfolk Tides drop Game 1 to Durham Bulls, 10-5
Sports

International League playoffs: Norfolk Tides drop Game 1 to Durham Bulls, 10-5

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides fell to the Durham Bulls, 10-5, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park, in the opening game of the teams’ International League playoff series.

Tristan Gray plated the first run of the postseason with a towering solo home run to right field to put Durham, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, in the lead in the second.

In the following inning, Ruben Cardenas launched a deep fly ball to right-center, and the wind carried it over the wall for another Bulls solo home run, giving them a two-run lead.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, responded by getting traffic on the basepaths in the home half of the third. With runners at first and third, Coby Mayo lined a two-out double into the left-center gap, bringing in the runner from third while Colton Cowser motored around the bags to score from first to even the score at two.

With one away in the bottom of the fifth, Connor Norby got a hold of a first-pitch changeup that he deposited beyond the left-center field wall to give the Tides their first lead of the night, 3-2.

A two-out single up the middle with the bases loaded by Cardenas plated two runs for Durham for his second and third RBI of the night, putting the Bulls back in front by a 4-3 score in the top of the seventh.

The Bulls extended their lead with a five-run eighth that was kicked off by a Logan Driscoll RBI single and was later followed by a Vidal Bruján double to the left-center gap. Durham added another in the ninth to take a 10-3 lead.

A one-out, two-run home run off the bat of Lewin Díaz cut into the Durham lead, but that would be all the Tides could muster in the final frame, and they fell by a 10-5 score to the Bulls.

Norfolk looks to even the series tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night. Neither team has announced a probable starter.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog
2 Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue
3 Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency
4 Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing
5 Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Latest News

soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: UVA gets header from Stephen Annor, slips past ETSU, 1-0

Chris Graham
shelter dog
Local, Politics

Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue

Chris Graham

The push by Scott Seaton to get Augusta County to update its animal control ordinance has earned him a censure from the other six members of the Board of Supervisors.

uva football
Sports

Game Notes: Boston College looks to get back on track with UVA coming to town

Scott Ratcliffe

Virginia’s best chance of tasting victory in 2023 might be this Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, where the 0-4 Cavaliers will square off against 1-3 Boston College (2 p.m., The CW).

tony muskett
Sports

Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Chris Graham
acc
Sports

ACC Football Week 5: Schedule, news and notes, betting lines for weekend

Chris Graham
uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball: Andrew Behnam hired to serve as director of sports performance

Chris Graham
albemarle county
Local, Politics

Albemarle County launches community survey to gauge effectiveness of local government

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy