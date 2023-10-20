Inside the Numbers: What happened the week after the AEW-NXT head-to-head?

A lot was made, rightly so, about NXT’s big head-to-head win over AEW last Tuesday night.

Things got back to normal TV schedule-wise this week, with “Dynamite” back on its regular night, on Wednesday, and NXT having to make do without the likes of John Cena and The Undertaker to hotshot the numbers.

Drum roll, please.

Per numbers from Wrestlenomics, AEW was back over 900,000 viewers on Wednesday; NXT was back down to just over 800,000 on Tuesday.

The high-water mark for NXT on Tuesday was the 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET quarter-hour, which included the end of a tag-team battle royale from QH1, videos from Blair Davenport and Lexis King, and a live promo with Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin.

That segment averaged 862,000 viewers over the 15 minutes.

AEW started out hot with “Dynamite” on Wednesday, with 1.01 million viewers on average for its 8-8:15 p.m. ET for the Penta-Jay White match.

The viewership was consistently over 900K until the final three segments, dipping to a 762,000 average for the main event, the battle royale for the shot against MJF next week that we all knew was going to be won by Juice Robinson.

For context: WWE averaged 1.482 million for “Raw” this week, peaking at 1.647 million for the 9-9:15 p.m. ET segment with a Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre promo, and bottoming out at 1.234 million for 10:30-10:45 p.m. ET for a Kofi Kingston video and ring entrances for Imperium.