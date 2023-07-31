In crisis mode: Congresswoman McClellan hosts climate roundtable in Richmond

Climate change is no longer a trendy topic, but a reality that humans face with oceans rising, land receding and temperatures heating up.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (VA-04), a member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy convened a roundtable discussion on the climate crisis today at the Science Museum of Virginia.

“It was an honor to welcome NASA Deputy Administrator Melroy to Richmond,” McClellan said. “Our Commonwealth has a long and constructive history with NASA and is home to Langley, the agency’s first field center and birthplace of manned space flight. As we experience worsening climate impacts, it is imperative that we maintain strong coordination between all levels of government, advocacy organizations, and other stakeholders. Today’s roundtable discussion was an excellent opportunity to connect federal officials with local experts to share updates and priorities, as we continue our efforts to combat the climate crisis. As a member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I look forward to continued collaboration with NASA to advance innovative technologies and preserve our planet.”

Melroy said NASA’s explorative efforts are for the benefit of humanity and protecting the planet is central to the mission.

“Across the globe, people are facing extreme weather conditions that require action and more accessible data on how our planet is changing. For decades, NASA has used our unique vantage point of space to collect data that empowers researchers and climate leaders in our communities — and around the world — to make informed decisions and prepare for the impacts of climate change for generations to come,” Melroy said.

Joining in the roundtable were Dr. Kate Calvin, Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor at NASA; Dr. Damian Pitt, Associate Professor of Environmental Policy and Planning at VCU; Dr. Stephen Fong, Director of Center for Integrative Life Sciences Education at VCU; Richard Conti, Chief Wonder Officer at the Science Museum of Virginia; Sheri Shannon, Co-Founder of Southside ReLeaf, and Lisa Aikins-Afful, Outreach and Engagement Coordinator at Southside ReLeaf.

“It’s exciting to be part of a close-knit discussion that bridges high-level coordinated policy, ongoing research, and local community-based action,” Fong said. “Richmond has been a great example of doing this within the region and it is great to not only showcase what Richmond has been doing, but also to be a part of the broader national conversation.”

Shannon said humans are living in a new normal with negative impacts on the health, wellbeing and livelihood of the population.

“As we’ve seen this summer, climate-related disasters are becoming another death sentence. Leaders at every level — including the business community — need to make sizeable infrastructure investments and policies that will create healthy, safe and climate-resilient communities,” Shannon said.