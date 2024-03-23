Countries
Home HUD invests nearly $1.7M in Virginia to support housing for Tribal communities
Economy, Virginia

HUD invests nearly $1.7M in Virginia to support housing for Tribal communities

Crystal Graham
Published date:
indian tepee on reservation
(© jkgabbert – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a nearly $1.7 million grant in Virginia to support the development of housing for families living on Indian reservations.

The Community Development Block Grant was for $1,699,933, to the Mattaponi Indian Tribe in West Point.

This allocation was part of the second round of grants awarded from the fiscal year 2023 competition. The latest round of funding includes more than $50 million distributed among 27 Tribal communities nationwide.

“As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ICDBG program, we are investing in the continued growth and prosperity of Tribal communities across our nation,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The Biden-Harris Administration remains steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling the federal government’s responsibility to our Tribal Nations.”

The grants, aimed at supporting American Indian and Alaskan Native families, can be used for a variety of purposes including infrastructure enhancement, community buildings, housing rehabilitation, land acquisition, economic development and more.

“Today marks a significant milestone as HUD allocates nearly $1.6 million to the Virginia region, through the ICDBG program. underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering Tribal communities and addressing critical housing needs,” said Matthew Heckles, HUD regional administrator.

Feedback obtained through Tribal consultation influenced the development of this grant competition.

“Though the need for additional funding is still pressing, we know Tribes and Tribal Organizations will leverage every available dollar for the benefit of their members,” said Richard Monocchio, principal deputy assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing.

For more information on the ICDBG program, visit www.hud.gov/codetalk

