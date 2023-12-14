Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Housing insecurity photo exhibit finds permanent home at MBU
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

Housing insecurity photo exhibit finds permanent home at MBU

Crystal Graham
Published date:
MBU CFCBR this is home exhibit
Photo courtesy of CFCBR

An interactive photography project exploring local housing insecurity has found a permanent home on the Mary Baldwin University campus in Staunton.

This is Home is a project of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. The bulk of the work on the project was done by employees Miriam Burrows and Chris Lassiter; and photographer Kate Simon.

Simon, who studied sociology at Mary Baldwin, is excited for her photographs to have a permanent location on the campus.

“I feel really honored to be part of the education,” Simon said, “and to be a part of what these students take out into the world and make a difference themselves.”

The exhibit is available on the walls of classroom 207 in the Carpenter Academic Hall. The classroom is dedicated to the Susan Warfield Caples social work program.

“When we conceived this exhibit, we hoped that it would travel throughout the community and spark conversations about housing.  We never imagined that it would find a permanent home,” said Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. “Then the social work faculty and staff at Mary Baldwin expressed interest in having portions of the exhibit on permanent display as tools for classroom discussion. Their interest in the exhibit affirmed the power that these images and stories contain for everyone right now and into the future.”

In a small community, problems like homelessness and housing insecurity can be difficult to perceive. The exhibit helps the students bring the issues closer to home.

“The other piece that was big for our students was the localization of the issue,” said Mary Clay Thomas, associate dean and director of the school of professional studies. “As juniors in the social work program, they are learning about poverty and working with underprivileged and underrepresented populations. This is not something that when you first come to Staunton you are aware of. The photographs really brought the localization of what poverty looks like in our community to the classroom.”

Thomas believes the addition of the exhibit is a fitting way to honor the legacy of Caples.

“A few years ago, we gave this classroom in honor of her,” she said. “It has not anything on the walls. We have this classroom, but we hadn’t done too much to make it our own. This felt like a perfect partnership for us to have a place be able to show the photographs and tell the stories. It fits with social work, and it’s also in honor of Sue and the legacy she’s left for us at Mary Baldwin.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
2 Youngkin, Leonsis roll out proposed $2B public-private Alexandria arena deal
3 Rockbridge County missing person case still in limbo more than a year after disappearance
4 Waynesboro City Council introduces ordinance to dissolve Valley ASAP program
5 Monticello High School grad charged in murder of Albemarle County real estate investor

Latest News

congress
Politics, U.S. & World

National Defense Authorization Act 2024 passes U.S. House, proceeds to Biden’s desk

Rebecca Barnabi
affordable housing crisis market
Local

Waynesboro City Council, RHA address affordable housing crisis for those on the fringe

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro is in need of more affordable housing for its working-class citizens who cannot afford rents in excess of $1,500 a month.

jennifer wexton
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation to fight Parkinson’s passes House, named in Virginia Congresswoman Wexton’s honor

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. House today passed the Dr. Emmanuel Bilirakis and Honorable Jennifer Wexton National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act. 

black mold in house
Virginia

$500K in funding awarded for housing repairs in Central, Southwest Virginia

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Cops & Courts, Local, Politics

Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’

Chris Graham
road construction
Virginia

Stay alert: VDOT suspends highway work zones, lifts lane closures for holiday travel

Rebecca Barnabi
phone alert
Health, Local

Mobile phone application could help save lives of those experiencing cardiac arrest

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy