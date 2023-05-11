Countries
newshouse passes republican bill to gut unemployment insurance fraud prevention efforts
U.S./World

House passes Republican bill to gut unemployment insurance fraud prevention efforts

Chris Graham
Published date:
us politics congress
(© Toshe – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. House voted 230-200 on Thursday to pass legislation styled by Republicans as the Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act, and derided by Democrats as either the Surprise Billing Our Workers Act or the George Anthony Devolder Santos Fraudster Protection Act.

The legislation would cut federal investments in fighting fraud in unemployment insurance programs by $2 billion, and would allow states to target Americans for up to 10 years after an accidental overpayment occurred.

“UI programs passed by congressional Democrats during the pandemic helped stave off a deeper economic crisis and financial instability for millions of American workers. Now, House Republicans attempt to jeopardize the economic security of our workforce while stripping crucial anti-fraud protections from these programs,” Fourth District Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan said.

“The Surprise Billing Our Workers Act would leave UI programs vulnerable, undercut public service jobs in favor of a privatized workforce, and make the lives of everyday Americans more difficult. I voted against this legislation, because hardworking Virginians deserve better,” McClellan said.

Eighth District Congressman Don Beyer also voted against the legislation, saying Republicans were replacing ongoing efforts at the Department of Labor to improve fraud detection and prevention “with a bizarre set of incentives for states to go after ordinary workers who were overpaid through no fault of their own.”

“DOL assistance facilitated by the Rescue Plan has already had a noticeable impact in my state of Virginia. Following guidance from the department, the Virginia Employment Commission was able to make a significant dent in the UI appeals backlog that has plagued the state UI system for years,” Beyer said.

“It astonishes me that my friends from the other side of the aisle are advocating for a bill that would prevent the DOL from doing this type of work,” Beyer said. “There’s no question that the UI system needs improvement, but this bill would make the system more vulnerable to fraud, less responsive, and expose American workers to surprise bills and litigation.”

The legislation was co-sponsored by New York Republican George Santos, a day after the freshman congressman was indicted by a federal grand jury on 13 criminal counts, including allegedly fraudulently applying for and receiving unemployment benefits when he had a job working as a regional director of an investment firm that paid him a $120,000 annual salary.

It was Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern who suggested renaming the bill the George Anthony Devolder Santos Fraudster Protection Act.

“They ignore billionaires who pay no taxes, but they want us to believe there’s an unemployment insurance crime spree, while at the same time a sitting member of the House Republican Conference was indicted in federal court this morning for unemployment fraud,” McGovern said.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

