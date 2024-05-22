House energy coalition announces first executive director for SEEC Institute

Max Frankel has been named the first Executive Director of the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition Institute.

He brings more than a decade of experience in energy and environment policy to SEEC Institute, including more than five years in U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley’s Illinois office, where he served as Policy Advisor and Legislative Director.

Formally launched on May 1, 2024, SEEC Institute builds on the 15-year track record of the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition in the House of Representatives. As a nonprofit organization registered with the federal government under IRS tax code 501(c)(3), SEEC Institute convenes the private sector, Congress, leading climate and environmental advocates, and other experts to facilitate more formal and regular connections between interested parties and stakeholders to secure the biggest climate and clean energy solutions possible.

“I am so pleased that we have Max taking the helm of SEEC Institute,” Congresswoman Doris Matsui said. “What excites me about this new Institute is the opportunity to bring together Members of Congress and a wide diversity of sectors and perspectives. This will allow us to develop the big policy ideas we need to fight the climate crisis. Max has worked both with us inside Congress as well as with key industry and nonprofit thought leaders outside Congress, so he knows what it takes to bring the diversity of stakeholders in the climate movement together. By helping us bridge the world of climate experts and members of Congress, SEEC Institute will be able to achieve new milestones in reducing climate pollution and ensuring a habitable world for our children.”

Congressman Paul Tonko said one of the many reasons he thinks the Institute is “poised for success is that we are not having to build from scratch. “We at SEEC have a successful fifteen-year legacy of making meaningful progress on our climate commitments. Max, during his time in Congress as a SEEC staffer, played a sizable role in many of SEEC’s achievements, and so he’s a natural fit to take charge of SEEC Institute. It’s been gratifying to see how much excitement there already is for the Institute, and I know Max is the right person to take us to the next level.”

Acting Executive Director of SEEC Institute Clinton Britt said co-founding and launching the Institute “has been an incredible honor. We are humbled by the pace and scale at which SEEC Institute has grown from an idea to a professional nonprofit in just a few short months. I am confident that Max will succeed in taking SEEC Institute to even greater heights in the years ahead, given his experience, relationships, and enthusiasm. I am excited to continue to work alongside Max as a member of SEEC Institute’s board of directors.”

“Transitioning our society to a sustainable future that both minimizes and adapts to the effects of climate change is the fundamental challenge of our time,” said Frankel. “SEEC Institute sits at a crossroads to convene and advance connections and education between decision makers and experts in a way that is achievable, actionable, and meaningful. I’m deeply humbled by the opportunity to lead SEEC Institute and very excited to continue to grow this great organization to ensure we can fulfill our admittedly ambitious vision.”

As Executive Director, Frankel will bring together a diverse set of stakeholders in business, labor, environmental and other sectors to educate the public and Congress, and advocate for policies to advance a transition to a clean energy future. Prior to joining SEEC Institute, Frankel served as Deputy Director at Americans for a Clean Energy Grid and a Director in the energy practice at Invariant. Frankel will also draw on his years managing a policy portfolio that included energy, environment, climate, transportation and science and technology for Quigley. Previously, Frankel worked at the World Resources Institute and as a teacher with the Teach for America program in Tulsa, OK.

The SEEC, founded in 2009, and has grown to a group of more than 95 members of the House of Representatives that fight for climate and clean energy policies.