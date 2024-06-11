Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Sen. Tim Kaine releases first cost-saving measure in plan to create room in family budgets
Politics, Virginia

Sen. Tim Kaine releases first cost-saving measure in plan to create room in family budgets

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of the Office of Sen. Tim Kaine.

Sen. Tim Kaine released the first plank of his “Kaine Kitchen Table Agenda” yesterday afternoon in Lansdowne.

In the coming months, as he runs for re-election to the U.S. Senate, Kaine will unveil new planks to his plan to highlight how he is working to lower costs for Virginians, so they have more room in their family budgets. The first is lowering prescription costs.

“I’m pleased we have a $35 insulin cap for seniors but there is more work we need to do. No Virginians should have to choose between lifesaving medication and groceries or rent. We need to have the $35 insulin cap for all Virginians so that every person in this Commonwealth will only have to pay $35 for this lifesaving medication,” Kaine said. “That’s why I am releasing the first plank of my Kaine Kitchen Table economic agenda today to lower the cost of prescription drugs because I am laser-focused on lowering costs for Virginia families across the commonwealth.”

Kaine was a deciding vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which caps the out-of-pocket amount that seniors will have to pay for prescription drugs bought at the pharmacy at $2,000 a year, which is more than $100 million in savings for Virginians. The legislation also caps the amount seniors will have to pay for insulin at $35 for a month’s supply, benefiting nearly 36,500 Virginians. He believes that the savings should be open to all Virginians and is fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. Senate.

Election 2024: Sen. Kaine begins race with ‘Standing Up for Virginia’ tour in Staunton – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best stuff, but he made it work in Super Regional clincher
2 Griff O’Ferrall, about to make millions in the MLB Draft, grew up a big UVA fan
3 Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball
4 Virginia woman among three people injured in shark attacks in Florida
5 ‘Fringe media’ speculation on ‘source(s)’ for today’s news about Tony Bennett, UVA

Latest News

court law
U.S. & World News

Johnson & Johnson to pay $700M for misleading customers about talc powders for 100 years

Rebecca Barnabi
Sports, U.S. & World News

Dornoch, co-owned by former MLB All-Star, strides to victory at 2024 Belmont Stakes

Rebecca Barnabi

By half a length, former Major League Baseball All-Star Jayson Werth's Dornoch won the 156th Belmont Stakes on Saturday. 

aew
Sports

Podcast: AEW is on the struggle bus; can Tony Khan get things turned around?

Ray Petree

It’s only being honest to say that AEW, approaching its fifth anniversary, is struggling right now, with TV ratings at an all-time low, and ticket sales at its live shows flagging.

interstate 95
Virginia

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95/I-295 exit ramp in Henrico County

Chris Graham
car accident investigation police rescue
Virginia

Dinwiddie County I-85 accident claims the life of Northern Virginia man

Chris Graham
hospital patient health
Local

Donation of blankets will provide ‘a little bit of comfort’ to Sentara RMH cancer patients

Rebecca Barnabi
prescription drug bottle
Virginia

Coalition of 32 state AGs stand with Oklahoma on regulating pharmacy benefit managers

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status