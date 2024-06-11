Sen. Tim Kaine releases first cost-saving measure in plan to create room in family budgets

Sen. Tim Kaine released the first plank of his “Kaine Kitchen Table Agenda” yesterday afternoon in Lansdowne.

In the coming months, as he runs for re-election to the U.S. Senate, Kaine will unveil new planks to his plan to highlight how he is working to lower costs for Virginians, so they have more room in their family budgets. The first is lowering prescription costs.

“I’m pleased we have a $35 insulin cap for seniors but there is more work we need to do. No Virginians should have to choose between lifesaving medication and groceries or rent. We need to have the $35 insulin cap for all Virginians so that every person in this Commonwealth will only have to pay $35 for this lifesaving medication,” Kaine said. “That’s why I am releasing the first plank of my Kaine Kitchen Table economic agenda today to lower the cost of prescription drugs because I am laser-focused on lowering costs for Virginia families across the commonwealth.”

Kaine was a deciding vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which caps the out-of-pocket amount that seniors will have to pay for prescription drugs bought at the pharmacy at $2,000 a year, which is more than $100 million in savings for Virginians. The legislation also caps the amount seniors will have to pay for insulin at $35 for a month’s supply, benefiting nearly 36,500 Virginians. He believes that the savings should be open to all Virginians and is fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. Senate.

