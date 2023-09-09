Hospice of the Piedmont names Nancy Littlefield as next Chief Executive Officer 

Hospice of the Piedmont has announced Nancy Littlefield will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer effective Oct. 2.

Littlefield assumes the role as Ron Cottrell, current President & CEO, is set to retire.

“This is a critical time for our nation’s hospices. As the baby boomer generation approaches the end of life and more people realize the remarkable benefits of hospice, the demand for hospice and palliative care will continue to increase,” said Chris Little, Chair, Hospice of the Piedmont Board of Directors. “I look forward to the new perspectives and ideas Nancy will bring to our organization and am excited about the next chapter.”

Littlefield has a deep breadth of experience in healthcare, particularly in hospice and palliative care. Most recently, she served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Riverside Health System.

She led clinical and financial operations, as well as service outcomes, across a five-hospital system, including nine long-term care facilities and hospice/palliative care services.

Prior to that, she was the Chief Nursing Officer for Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and has also served in leadership positions both for Evercare Hospice and Palliative Care and Capital Hospice, now Capital Caring.

“I am thrilled to be joining Hospice of the Piedmont and look forward to guiding the team to continue delivering on our mission and transforming how our community views and experiences the end-of-life,” said Littlefield.

Littlefield has called Virginia home for more than 30 years. She received her Bachelor of Nursing from George Mason University, a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Old Dominion University.

“I look forward to being part of the wonderful legacy that Hospice of the Piedmont brings to our community,” said Littlefield.

Hospice of the Piedmont is a community-based nonprofit offering expert care and peaceful resolution to Virginia families for more than 40 years. Based in Charlottesville, HOP cares for patients with serious illness and their families during the final months of life and offers grief and bereavement services to the entire community.

HOP serves residents in Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison Nelson, Orange and Rappahannock counties, as well as the cities of Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Staunton.