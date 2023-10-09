Countries
Holiday light display returns to Virginia Beach boardwalk beginning Nov. 16
Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Beach boardwalk holiday lights
Image courtesy Virginia Beach events

The magic of Holiday Lights at the Beach returns to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk with several new light displays including a 600-foot LED tunnel.

The official opening will be on Nov. 17 and run through Dec. 31 starting nightly at 5:30 p.m.

Cyclists of all ages are invited to get a first look at Virginia Beach’s light show during Holiday Bike Night on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5 – 7 p.m. Participants will enter the show at 9th Street, peddle north through the lights, turn around and return on the bike path. Cyclists will get a final opportunity to enjoy the lights on Jan. 1 from 5 – 7 p.m. during the free Bike Night finale.

Starting Friday, Nov. 17, attendees will enjoy an enchanting drive on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk through holiday, nautical and adventure-themed light displays while listening to a soundtrack of traditional holiday music.

Jumping fish, musical crabs and jolly elves dance in lights against the backdrop of the moonlit Atlantic Ocean. Highlighted by a Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, light fixtures that pay tribute to the region’s Armed Forces community, and a 40-foot dancing-light Christmas tree, the Holiday Lights at the Beach offers fun for the entire family.

More than 25 individual large displays are new this year, including one exceptionally noteworthy display that is being built from a drawing by a Virginia Beach elementary school student. The drawing was chosen from more than 50 submissions following a contest open to all participating Virginia Beach schools last spring. The display is being produced by local executive and artist Andy Vakos.

This year’s event will utilize timed entry to minimize wait times. Admission is $25 per vehicle Monday-Thursday and $30 per vehicle Friday-Sunday. Limousines are $75; buses range from $40-$60; and on Mondays, members of the military receive a $5 discount.

The event features two premier sponsors: BayPort Credit Union and Food Lion.

Guests must purchase tickets in advance for a specific day and time, available at https://beacheventsvb.com.

