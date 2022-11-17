Hokies in the NFL: Tech alums Fuller, Slye, Thomas key the Upset of the Week

Virginia Tech football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more.

With plenty of players on active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable Hokies are dealing with injuries, we’ve seen some Hokies step up in the latest NFL action, with former kicker Joe Slye being one of them.

Here’s a look at how the Hokies in the NFL did for Week 10:

Top performers

Washington Commanders



Kendall Fuller: What a week for the Commanders with their victory on Monday Night Football against the previously undefeated Eagles. Fuller came up big in the game with two key passes defended as Washington won 32-21.

Joey Slye: The top Tech player of the week without a doubt. He made both of his extra points and went 4-for-4 on field goals, hitting from 32 yards and 44 yards while also connecting on two plus-50 yarders. He hit a 55 yarder in the fourth and a 58 yarder at the end of the first half.

Logan Thomas: Had two catches for 12 yards on the day on four targets.

How the rest fared

Arizona Cardinals

Lecitus Smith: Played 68 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in the Cardinals’ 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Baltimore Ravens

Chuck Clark: Bye week.

Kyle Fuller: Injured reserve

Buffalo Bills

Tremaine Edmunds: The star linebacker had a good game in the incredible 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He finished with three tackles and two passes defender, the latter a season high. But he only played a third of the snaps after tweaking his hamstring.

Tim Settle: Played 20 defensive snaps, recording one tackle.

Carolina Panthers

Amare Barno: Did not play in Week 10.

Raheem Blackshear: Rushed the ball six times in the Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, gaining 32 yards. Also had one kick return for nine yards.

Detroit Lions

James Mitchell: Recorded a catch for the third straight week, grabbing one for four yards in the 31-30 victory at the Chicago Bears. He played just 15 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert: The back had a strong performance in the 31-30 loss at home to the Lions, rushing 10 times for 57 yards, while also recording two catches for a season-high 67 yards.

Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller: The star offensive lineman has returned from injury and played 11 snaps on offense in the 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Brock Hoffman: Practice squad

Denver Broncos

Dalton Keene: Practice squad

Green Bay Packers

Yoshua Nijman: Started and played every offensive snap as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28.

Luke Tenuta: Did not play.

Indianapolis Colts

Brandon Facyson: Had one pass defended in 15 snaps as the Colts beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20.

Las Vegas Raiders

Divine Deablo: Has been placed on injured reserve.

Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw: THe played 53 snaps in the 33-30 win at Buffalo but had to come out due to a concussion. He remained in concussion protocol this week, and his status for this weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys remains to be seen.

New York Giants



Tyrod Taylor: On a bye week.

New York Jets



Duane Brown: Jets had a bye week.

Pittsburgh Steelers



Terrell Edmunds: The Steelers beat the New Orleans Saints 20-10, and Edmunds recorded two tackles in the game.

Tennessee Titans

