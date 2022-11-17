Menu
news hokies in the nfl tech alums fuller slye thomas key the upset of the week
Sports

Hokies in the NFL: Tech alums Fuller, Slye, Thomas key the Upset of the Week

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more.

With plenty of players on active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable Hokies are dealing with injuries, we’ve seen some Hokies step up in the latest NFL action, with former kicker Joe Slye being one of them.

Here’s a look at how the Hokies in the NFL did for Week 10:

Top performers

Washington Commanders

  • Kendall Fuller: What a week for the Commanders with their victory on Monday Night Football against the previously undefeated Eagles. Fuller came up big in the game with two key passes defended as Washington won 32-21.
  • Joey Slye: The top Tech player of the week without a doubt. He made both of his extra points and went 4-for-4 on field goals, hitting from 32 yards and 44 yards while also connecting on two plus-50 yarders. He hit a 55 yarder in the fourth and a 58 yarder at the end of the first half.
  • Logan Thomas: Had two catches for 12 yards on the day on four targets.

How the rest fared

Arizona Cardinals

  • Lecitus Smith: Played 68 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in the Cardinals’ 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Baltimore Ravens

  • Chuck Clark: Bye week.
  • Kyle Fuller: Injured reserve

Buffalo Bills

  • Tremaine Edmunds: The star linebacker had a good game in the incredible 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He finished with three tackles and two passes defender, the latter a season high. But he only played a third of the snaps after tweaking his hamstring.
  • Tim Settle: Played 20 defensive snaps, recording one tackle.

Carolina Panthers

  • Amare Barno: Did not play in Week 10.
  • Raheem Blackshear: Rushed the ball six times in the Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, gaining 32 yards. Also had one kick return for nine yards.

Detroit Lions

  • James Mitchell: Recorded a catch for the third straight week, grabbing one for four yards in the 31-30 victory at the Chicago Bears. He played just 15 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

Chicago Bears

  • Khalil Herbert: The back had a strong performance in the 31-30 loss at home to the Lions, rushing 10 times for 57 yards, while also recording two catches for a season-high 67 yards.

Cleveland Browns

  • Wyatt Teller: The star offensive lineman has returned from injury and played 11 snaps on offense in the 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
  • Brock Hoffman: Practice squad

Denver Broncos

  • Dalton Keene: Practice squad

Green Bay Packers

  • Yoshua Nijman: Started and played every offensive snap as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28.
  • Luke Tenuta: Did not play.

Indianapolis Colts

  • Brandon Facyson: Had one pass defended in 15 snaps as the Colts beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20.

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Divine Deablo: Has been placed on injured reserve.

Minnesota Vikings

  • Christian Darrisaw: THe played 53 snaps in the 33-30 win at Buffalo but had to come out due to a concussion. He remained in concussion protocol this week, and his status for this weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys remains to be seen.

New York Giants

  • Tyrod Taylor: On a bye week.

New York Jets

  • Duane Brown: Jets had a bye week.

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Terrell Edmunds: The Steelers beat the New Orleans Saints 20-10, and Edmunds recorded two tackles in the game.

Tennessee Titans

  • Caleb Farley: Did not play.

