Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Herndon software solutions firm ranks No. 8 on Glassdoor’s best workplaces in 2024
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Herndon software solutions firm ranks No. 8 on Glassdoor’s best workplaces in 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Friends Stock – stock.adobe.com)

A company in Herndon, Virginia has ranked No. 8 on Glassdoor’s list of Best Places to Work 2024.

The career recruiting site’s top 10 for 2024 includes management consulting companies, software providers and a fast-food chain.

Results were established after Glassdoor ranked the top 100 large companies between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023 according to anonymous feedback from employees. Companies were rated by their employees based on salary, schedule flexibility and company culture. Then, Glassdoor looked at the number of employee reviews.

While the highest-ranked workplaces are tech companies in California, a software and information solutions firm called Deltek in Herndon ranked No. 8. Employees gave Deltek an average 4.5 rating for its warm and welcoming culture, team environment and family-oriented business practices. According to Glassdoor, the employees said they love flexible work hours, supportive management and “great people” at Deltek.

Seasoned accountant Don deLaski was living in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. in 1983 when he got the idea to share his knowledge of the complex contract accounting rules of the U.S. government with a focus on companies working on certain projects, according to Deltek’s website. DeLaski and son, Ken, bought one of IBM’s first personal computers at a Sears department store in Virginia. With a couple of programmers, the father and son spent a few months creating an innovative business application to bring industry-specific capabilities to project-based organizations. Their startup’s name was Deltek, short for deLaski Technologies. Deltek provides more than 300,000 customers with industry-specific software and information solutions.

No. 6 on Glassdoor’s list is In-N-Out Burger where employees start at some locations with a $22 an hour pay rate.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County 6 vote to fund appeal of defeat in Freedom of Information Act case
2 Nelson County Middle School students fall ill after eating Skittles
3 Sexist, racist messages on employee Facebook page part of hostile work environment at SHD
4 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
5 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog

Latest News

baseball
Baseball, Sports

Mary Baldwin University Baseball will now call Shifflett Field in Grottoes home

Chris Graham
uva taine murray ncst
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Virginia’s Taine Murray didn’t just come out of nowhere

Scott German

Taine Murray’s heroics off the bench Wednesday for Virginia may have caught many by surprise. 

valuables in vehicle
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Augusta County neighborhoods are victim of overnight thefts from multiple vehicles

Crystal Graham

The Glen Burnie and Spring Lakes neighborhoods in Augusta County have been the site of multiple thefts from parked vehicles over the past few days.

china
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation seeks to prevent U.S. taxpayer funding of projects involving forced labor

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Local, Politics

The judge was clear in Augusta County FOIA case: ‘I am ordering compliance’

Chris Graham
group therapy
Health, Schools, Virginia

‘Compassion has to come first’: Psychologist speaks at Mary Washington on student mental health

Rebecca Barnabi
happy dog on leash
Local, Politics

Amendments to Augusta County animal control ordinance fail to address concerns

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status