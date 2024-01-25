Herndon software solutions firm ranks No. 8 on Glassdoor’s best workplaces in 2024

A company in Herndon, Virginia has ranked No. 8 on Glassdoor’s list of Best Places to Work 2024.

The career recruiting site’s top 10 for 2024 includes management consulting companies, software providers and a fast-food chain.

Results were established after Glassdoor ranked the top 100 large companies between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023 according to anonymous feedback from employees. Companies were rated by their employees based on salary, schedule flexibility and company culture. Then, Glassdoor looked at the number of employee reviews.

While the highest-ranked workplaces are tech companies in California, a software and information solutions firm called Deltek in Herndon ranked No. 8. Employees gave Deltek an average 4.5 rating for its warm and welcoming culture, team environment and family-oriented business practices. According to Glassdoor, the employees said they love flexible work hours, supportive management and “great people” at Deltek.

Seasoned accountant Don deLaski was living in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. in 1983 when he got the idea to share his knowledge of the complex contract accounting rules of the U.S. government with a focus on companies working on certain projects, according to Deltek’s website. DeLaski and son, Ken, bought one of IBM’s first personal computers at a Sears department store in Virginia. With a couple of programmers, the father and son spent a few months creating an innovative business application to bring industry-specific capabilities to project-based organizations. Their startup’s name was Deltek, short for deLaski Technologies. Deltek provides more than 300,000 customers with industry-specific software and information solutions.

No. 6 on Glassdoor’s list is In-N-Out Burger where employees start at some locations with a $22 an hour pay rate.