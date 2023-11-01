Harrisonburg: Survey seeks community input on transit service in the city

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation is seeking community input on how to strengthen transit service in The Friendly City as it creates its next 10-year transit strategic plan.

The plan, which is required for transit agencies that service urbanized areas in Virginia to ensure they meet the mobility needs of the community, will be informed by feedback gathered throughout November.

There are four goals to help guide service changes and development:

Provide an equitable, safe and reliable transportation service

Improve quality of life and foster economic growth

Foster connections with local and regional partners

Prioritize exceptional customer service

Engagement pop-up events were held this week with two additional pop-ups scheduled for Thursday:

Gay Street Transit Hub from 10 a.m. to noon

JMU Godwin Transit Center from 1-3 p.m.

An online survey has also been posted for riders and non-riders.

Paper copies of the survey are available at Harrisonburg City Hall (409 S. Main St.) and HDPT’s offices (475 E. Washington St.).

“The survey and pop-ups are open for all in our community – if you currently use HDPT’s services, we want to know how to make them better for you; if you don’t ride, we want to know how we can make it easier for you to do so,” said Gerald Gatobu, HDPT director. “The feedback we receive from you in the coming days will play a large role in determining how we provide public transportation in Harrisonburg for the next decade. We hope everyone will use this opportunity to help us ensure we are providing equitable, safe and reliable service that improves quality of life in our community and fosters economic growth in The Friendly City.”

The survey will be open throughout November.

Once feedback is collected, HDPT will work with consultants to identify areas of need and incorporate input into future service enhancement.

More information is available online at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/bus-service