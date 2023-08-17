Countries
Harrisburg shuts out Squirrels, 4-0
Sports

Harrisburg shuts out Squirrels, 4-0

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels were silenced in a 4-0 shutout loss against the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (55-55, 22-19), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, were held to three hits and five total baserunners by the Senators (53-56, 22-19), the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

After Jacob Young led off the game with a walk, he ended up at second on a stolen base. Young stole third base then advanced home on a throwing error by Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 1-2) to push Harrisburg ahead, 1-0.

In the fifth inning, Young blasted an RBI triple and later scored on an RBI double from Robert Hassell III to give the Senators a 3-0 advantage.

The Senators extended their lead to 4-0 in the seventh inning when Young hit an RBI single.

After back-to-back strikeouts in the eighth, Victor Bericoto hammered a double and Brandon Martorano drew a walk to try and kickstart a rally. Harrisburg reliever Reid Schaller responded with a groundout to hold Richmond scoreless.

Bertrand worked five innings, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks with five strikeouts. Matt Frisbee set down the Senators in order in the sixth inning.

Harrisburg starter DJ Herz (Win, 1-1) held the Flying Squirrels to one hit over five innings and struck out a season-high 10 batters.

The Flying Squirrels face the Senators Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (0-2, 8.31) will make his third start for Richmond.

Thursday is Preparedness and Weather night presented by PlanRVA and Emergency Management Alliance of Central VA. The Flying Squirrels team up with PlanRVA to educate and inform fans about emergency management and preparedness. Fans can enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences after the game.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

