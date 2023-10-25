Countries
Halloween, activities around it may have greater meaning for many people
Health, Local

Halloween, activities around it may have greater meaning for many people

Crystal Graham
Published date:
halloween adult party costumes
(© VadimGuzhva – stock.adobe.com)

Dressing up for Halloween can allow people to “test drive” different versions of themselves and explore alternate areas of self, according to a James Madison University professor.

Lindsey Harvell-Bowman, who teaches in the communication studies and psychology departments at JMU, said instead of viewing Halloween as scary, we should view Halloween as something positive.

She said the holiday and activities surrounding it may bring great meaning to one’s life.

“Attending Halloween gatherings, whether in costume or not, can provide more interpersonal meaning and closeness with our relationships, providing warmth and comfort as we go into Winter, which brings seasonal affect disorder for many.” Said Harvell-Bowman.

“Dressing up in a scary costume can provide a way for us to both consciously and unconsciously explore our fears of death.”

The act of dressing up as our favorite characters, whether that be happy or scary, allows people to see how those selves interact in our friend groups and beyond, Harvell-Bowman said.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

