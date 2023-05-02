Grocery company does its ‘part to heal the planet’ by diverting 6 million pounds of food

The GIANT Co. announced last week that it has diverted six million pounds of food from landfills.

The GIANT Co., founded in Carlisle, Penn. in 1923, includes GIANT and MARTIN’s grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey. The company partnered with Flashfood, a digital marketplace that connects consumers to discounted food nearing best-by dates, in May 2020 to reduce food waste.

“At The GIANT Company, we’re constantly seeking out ways to deliver on our purpose and do our part to heal the planet, and teaming up with Flashfood has helped us do both,” John Ruane, interim president of The GIANT Company, said. “Our team members and customers have really embraced Flashfood. This milestone demonstrates the power of partnership and how together, we can have a real impact on reducing food waste, one of the most pressing issues facing our industry and society, while providing another way for our customers to save when shopping with us.”

Integrated in 190 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, the Flashfood program began with four stores.

According to estimates, the food system accounts for nearly 1/3 of global emissions. Diverting six million pounds of food from landfills equals more than 10 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions will not be released into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to removing 1,186 cars from the road for one year. The food saved also equals 2 million meals that fed families instead of wasting away in landfills.

“Today marks an exciting milestone in our partnership with The GIANT Company, and it is just scratching the surface of the impact that our partnership will have for both shoppers and the planet,” Head of Growth & Impact at Flashfood Brody Slacer said. “The GIANT Company set out to leverage innovative technologies and solutions to make a real impact in the fight against food waste. Their commitment to sustainable practices demonstrates their deep dedication to uplifting and supporting the communities they serve, and we are excited to be a part of their efforts.”

Flashfood shoppers save up to 50 percent off high-quality items nearing best-by dates, including meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables. Shoppers browse on the Flashfood mobile app, then can pick up purchased items in their participating GIANT or MARTIN’S store.