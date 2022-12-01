George Mason University, Major League Cricket announce plans for cricket, baseball facility

George Mason University is teaming up with Major League Cricket and Washington, D.C.,-based investor Sanjay Govil to study the feasibility of a new multi-purpose cricket and baseball facility.

Funding support for the study is coming from Govil, a founding investor in MLC, the founder and chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions and the CEO of Zyter.

The effort represents part of Major League Cricket’s long-term strategic plan for American cricket, which also includes the launch of the first U.S. professional Twenty20 cricket league.

The ballpark would be designed to host Major League Cricket matches, George Mason baseball games, and other events on George Mason’s Fairfax campus.

The goal is to have the park operational by the summer of 2025.

“This study with Mason is an important milestone in a new era for Major League Cricket and international matches in the United States and brings new athletic resources to George Mason University and the region,” Govil said. “We look forward to taking the next steps to fully realize a vision for the first international cricket venue in the northeastern United States.”

“Mason is the educational, economic and cultural hub of one of the most dynamic regions in the country and is the most diverse public university in Virginia,” George Mason President Gregory Washington said. “This opportunity would bring the second-most popular global media sport to the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and base it at a location known for attracting international students and audiences. At the same time, this proposed facility would enhance the Mason athletic experience for our student-athletes, alumni network, and fan base.”

Major League Cricket is working with internationally renowned architects HKS, one of the nation’s leading architecture firms developing multiple cricket stadium concepts for MLC nationwide.

“Major League Cricket is grateful to George Mason University for working with us to plan an innovative facility that can maximize use for the venue during the college season for Mason baseball and then host world-class cricket in the summer months,” said Sameer Mehta, co-founder of Major League Cricket.