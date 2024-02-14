Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home George Mason punches first, dominates George Washington in 90-67 win
Basketball, Sports

George Mason punches first, dominates George Washington in 90-67 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
george mason
(© Postmodern Studio
– stock.adobe.com)

George Mason led from start to finish in a dominant 90-67 win over rival George Washington Tuesday night inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots (17-8, 6-6 A-10) scored a season-best 54 points in the first half and built a 27-point edge at the break. Mason led by as many as 39 (78-39) midway through the second stanza and shot 56.7 percent from the floor (34-60), despite missing All-A-10 candidate Darius Maddox due to injury.

Five players scored in double figures for the Green & Gold, who improved to 12-2 in Fairfax this season.

“This was a much-needed win on our home floor to get our swag back,” Mason coach Tony Skinn (’06) said. “Different guys stepped up to the plate. We came out with the first punch tonight the same way GW did in the game in DC. I’m glad we were able to return the favor and get back to .500 in league play.”

Sophomore forward Keyshawn Hall led the Patriots with his A-10-leading ninth double-double of the season. Hall notched a game-high 20 points (7-of-11 FG) to go along with 12 rebounds, two assists and a season-best two blocks. It marked his fourth 20+ point effort in the past five games.

Graduate forward Amari Kelly added 16 points (5-of-9 FG), seven rebounds and two assists, while senior Woody Newton tied his career best with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Freshman Austin Ball continued his strong play of late with a personal best 10 points (4-of-7 FG) and junior Jared Billups added 10 points (4-6 FG) and seven rebounds.

The Patriots held a sizable +12 (42-30) advantage on the glass and dished out 14 assists to GW’s seven.

Mason scored the first nine points of the game and took complete control early on, building a 29-8 lead at the 10:43 mark of the first half.

GW (14-10, 3-8 A-10) would not get closer than 18 for the remainder of the game.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 SJ McDonald: Rockbridge County native, songwriter pursuing her country-music dreams
2 Staunton branch of NAACP responds to reports of racism in local, Virginia schools
3 Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’
4 Torrid Virginia faces streaking Pitt, which has quietly won five of its last six
5 Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Latest News

congress
Politics, US & World

U.S. House votes 214-213 to impeach Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Chris Graham
reece beekman uva pitt
Basketball, Sports

Pitt made a ton of threes: That, and four other observations from Virginia’s 74-63 loss

Chris Graham

Pitt, on the season, was shooting 33.9 percent from three, averaging 9.1 makes per game.

Schools, Virginia

College of Business at Mary Washington earns five more years of accreditation

Rebecca Barnabi

The College of Business at UMW has successfully achieved extension of its accreditation from the AACSB for another five years.

American flag
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia museum to host citizenship ceremony with 75 participants on Monday

Crystal Graham
Arts & Culture, US & World

Beagle Freedom Project rescues 200 animals, establishes adoption center at Oklahoma facility

Rebecca Barnabi
skunks in den
Environment, Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia: Skunks are on the move; it’s mating season

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Pitt, draining threes all night long, notches 74-63 upset at #21 Virginia

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status