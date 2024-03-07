George Mason holds Rhode Island to 29.1 percent shooting in 69-51 win

George Mason held Rhode Island to just 29.1 percent shooting during a dominant 69-51 victory Wednesday night inside the Ryan Center.

Mason (19-11, 8-9 A-10) led by nine at the break (32-23) and by as many as 21 (64-43) in the second half to complete the season sweep of the Rams (11-19, 5-12 A-10).

The victory gives George Mason 19 regular-season (pre-conference tournament) wins for just the third time in the past 11 seasons.

The Green & Gold shot 43.9 percent for the game and 50 percent in the second half while making nine triples on the night.

Senior Darius Maddox led the Patriots with a game-high 21 points and tied his personal best with five triples on 10 attempts. He converted 7-of-13 shots overall to go along with six rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes of work.

Maddox averaged 22.5 points in the two games against the Rams this season.

Graduate forward Amari Kelly added 18 points (7-of-13 FG, 2-of-3 3FG), six rebounds and two assists.