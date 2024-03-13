George Mason fights back from 18 down, ultimately falls to Saint Joseph’s, 64-57

George Mason fell to Saint Joseph’s by the score of 64-57 on Wednesday in the second round of the A-10 Tournament at the Barclays Center.

A slow start ultimately proved costly for the Green & Gold (20-12), as the Hawks (20-12) led by as many as 12 in the first half and 18 (44-26) with 16:10 to go. The Patriots made a furious comeback to cut it to three (60-57) with 1:25 left, but Mason could not make one last push in the closing 90 seconds.

The Patriots close their 2023-2024 slate with 20 wins for just the third time in the past 11 seasons. That ranked in the Top 5 nationally for programs led by a first-year head coach. Mason also tallied 11 non-conference wins for just the second time in the past 40 campaigns and finished with a Top 100 KenPom ranking for the first time since 2010-2011.

On Wednesday in Brooklyn, Mason was led by A-10 All-Rookie selection Baraka Okojie, who dazzled with a career-best 22 points (9-of-15 FG) to go along with six rebounds and a team-best three assists. Okojie scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half to fuel the Mason comeback.

Graduate forward Amari Kelly added 14 points (5-of-10 FG) and five rebounds and tied his career best with four blocks. It marked the final collegiate game for Kelly, who made an impact in his lone season in Fairfax, averaging career highs in scoring (12.2 ppg), rebounds (6.3 rpg) and assists (1.1 apg).

A-10 Co-Player of the Week Darius Maddox added 10 points (4-of-8 FG) in 37 minutes.

The Patriots started 4-of-17 from the floor as the Hawks jumped out to a 23-10 advantage. Mason cut it to seven at 25-18, but the Hawks pushed the lead back to 11 at 31-20. SJU took a 33-24 lead into the break.

Saint Joseph’s opened the second half on an 11-2 run to build a 44-26 edge with 16:10 to play. The Hawks led 51-37 with 11:05 to go, but an 11-2 surge by Mason moved the Patriots back within five (53-48) with 6:40 to go.

Saint Joseph’s went back up 11 (60-49) with 4:05 left, but four baskets from Ojokie spurred an 8-0 Mason run that cut the lead to just three (60-57) with 1:25 to go.

Okojie then stole the ball on the ensuing Hawk possession, but the Patriots turned it over and the Hawks converted on the other end.