George Mason falls to barrage of second-half Fordham threes in 61-60 loss

George Mason had as much as a 14-point lead in the second half, but a barrage of three-pointers by Fordham doomed the Patriots in a 61-60 loss Tuesday night inside Rose Hill Gymnasium.

Fordham (12-16, 6-9 A-10) went 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) from three-point range in the second half and made 7-of-8 from three during a stretch that ultimately erased a 40-26 Mason lead with 12:22 remaining.

The Patriots (18-10, 7-8 A-10) held a 60-58 edge with 24 seconds left, but a second chance three-pointer with six seconds to go from Kyle Rose proved to be the difference in the game.

Sophomore Keyshawn Hall led the Patriots with 15 points, while senior Darius Maddox added 13 points (4-of-8 FG), five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Mason led 19-18 at the break, and built the double-digit lead with a 12-2 run that seemed to put the Patriots in control.

A 20-7 Fordham run over the next eight minutes put the Rams back on top, and it was back-and-forth from there.

It was tied at 58-58 when Kelly scored on a stickback to put Mason back on top with 24 seconds left.

Mason forced a three-point miss by Fordham, but could not get the rebound, leading to the kickout three from Rose.