Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home George Mason dominates A-10 regular-season champ Richmond in 64-46 win
Basketball, Sports

George Mason dominates A-10 regular-season champ Richmond in 64-46 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
george mason
(© Postmodern Studio
– stock.adobe.com)

George Mason put together a complete performance during Saturday’s 64-46 win over A-10 regular season champion Richmond inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots (20-11, 9-9 A-10) earned the win on the defensive end of the floor, where the Patriots held the Spiders (23-8, 15-3 A-10) to just 41.3 percent shooting and a 26.7 percent clip from beyond the arc.

The 46 points marked Richmond’s lowest output of the season.

Offensively, the Patriots shot 52 percent against Richmond’s top-30 defense and made 41.2 percent of their attempts from three-point range (7-of-7).

The win gives the Patriots 20 pre-conference tournament victories for the first time since 2011-2012 and first time in its Atlantic 10 era.

Mason will now open the A-10 Championship as the No. 8 seed. The Patriots will play No. 9 Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“As exciting as this game was, this also was a game for our [seniors],” head coach Tony Skinn (’06) said. “Those four guys decided to take a chance on a first-year head coach. Nights like this, this means the world to me because they took a chance on me and they laid the foundation for our program. It’s a testament to our players, how they’ve gone through the turbulence over the course of the year and they didn’t break or fold. We couldn’t ask for better momentum going into the A-10 Tournament.”

Junior guard Jared Billups led the defensive charge with outstanding work on Richmond star Jordan King. After King scored 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the January matchup at the Robins Center, Billups held King to just two points on three total shots Saturday.

Senior Darius Maddox continued his torrid pace of late with a game-high 18 points on just nine shots. He went 7-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3pt range in 32 minutes of work.

Graduate forward Amari Kelly added 14 points (6-11 FG) and seven rebounds, while senior Woody Newton tallied his first career double-double with 12 points and a personal-best 11 rebounds.

Freshman point guard Baraka Ojokie dished out a game-high five assists to go along with eight points and three steals, while senior Ronald Polite III added seven points and three assists.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes
2 Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel
3 Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, survives Miami upset bid, winning 55-47
4 Nelson County: Two men suffer serious injuries after Camaro strikes tree
5 Virginia State Police: Crash on Interstate 64 kills biker on Harley-Davidson

Latest News

acc tournament 2024
Basketball, Sports

Virginia joins UNC, Duke, Pitt as top four seeds at 2024 ACC Tournament

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Baseball, Sports

#8 Virginia blows 12-3 lead; Miami puts up 13 runs in seventh, eighth in 16-12 win

Chris Graham

Eighth-ranked Virginia led 12-3 going into the bottom of the seventh. Six outs later, Miami was up 16-12.

uva taine murray ncst
Basketball, Sports

Taine Murray, in career-high 28 minutes, keys Virginia to 72-57 win over Georgia Tech

Chris Graham

Taine Murray, glued to the bench for long stretches this season, gave Virginia a nice lift, scoring 12 points in a career-high 28 minutes, keying the ‘Hoos to a 72-57 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Live Coverage: Virginia defeats Georgia Tech, 72-57, to clinch ACC Tournament three seed

Chris Graham
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Richmond Police searching for missing woman

Chris Graham
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty holds on for 82-79 win over Western Kentucky in regular-season finale

Chris Graham
hands holding paper cutout of family
Health, Politics, US & World

Woman, first child born via IVF, says people are being ‘erased’ by cruel legislation

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status