Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home GasBuddy: Gas prices up for the fourth consecutive week, with more upward pressure
Economy, US & World

GasBuddy: Gas prices up for the fourth consecutive week, with more upward pressure

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are up for the fourth straight week, averaging $3.26 per gallon nationally, according to the tracking website GasBuddy, an increase of 8.7 cents a gallon from last Monday, and $3.23 a gallon in Virginia, up 11.9 cents per gallon from a week ago.

And with the summer driving season coming up, we’re only going to see more of the same.

“We have officially entered the time of year when gas prices traditionally start their spring fling, but we’ve already seen the streak of consecutive increases in the national average hit four weeks. While the early start could also mean an early end, we still have as many as eight weeks that gas prices typically increase, and anything can happen between now and then,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average is up 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, but still stands 11.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Prices in Virginia are 26.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 2.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 10.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.09 per gallon.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Kaine on House GOP push for Mayorkas impeachment: ‘We don’t view it as serious’
2 Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street
3 Preview: Virginia has tough road test at Virginia Tech on Big Monday
4 What was it that Tony Bennett said in the Wake Forest game that got him teed up?
5 What are they hiding? Augusta County 6 blocks move to kill costly court appeal

Latest News

don scott virginia house speaker
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott

Chris Graham
student school test
Schools, Virginia

Lab schools at Germanna Community College, Mary Washington scheduled to open fall 2024

Rebecca Barnabi

Contracts for lab schools at GCC and UMW have been accelerated with signatures complete and both schools scheduled to open in fall 2024. 

black student with headphones
Schools, Virginia

Black History Month: Teachers should look more like students sitting in front of them

Crystal Graham

A Virginia Tech professor appreciates how Black History Month celebrates Black culture but thinks that it’s something that should be discussed throughout the year in the classroom.

abortion rights
Health, Politics, US & World

Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia

Chris Graham
Fentanyl
Health, Virginia

AG Miyares to host ‘One Pill Can Kill’ free training session in Winchester tomorrow

Rebecca Barnabi
US & World

‘Growing up healthy and wild’: Corolla horses welcome first foal of 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech
Police, Virginia

Montgomery County authorities put out notice on missing Virginia Tech student

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status