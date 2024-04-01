Gas prices, which had been steadily going up, seem to hit a speed bump

Gas prices in Virginia are actually down a bit over the past week, averaging $3.43 a gallon at the open of business on Monday, down 2.1 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to the tracking website GasBuddy.

It’s likely only a temporary reprieve.

“While we seem to be nearing a short-term peak, one word of caution for those in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: you haven’t yet finished the transition to summer gasoline, so you may experience some sticker shock in a few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

Prices in Virginia are 23.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average is up 16.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

And they’re still going to go up a bit between now and Memorial Day.

“Be prepared for somewhat of a punch,” De Haan said. “For the rest of the nation, so long as we don’t see extenuating circumstances, we’re likey close to a top in prices. Let’s hope it pans out and sticks!”