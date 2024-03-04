Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Gas prices up nationwide, with more increases on the way: Analyst
Economy, US & World

Gas prices up nationwide, with more increases on the way: Analyst

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© fred goldstein – stock.adobe.com)

The expected increase in gas prices that comes with the arrival of warmer weather is indeed materializing.

Gas prices are up 10 cents a gallon nationally, to $3.34 a gallon, with the increase in Virginia up only marginally, 1.4 cents per gallon, to $3.21 per gallon, over where they were a week ago.

“A majority of the nation’s 50 states have seen gasoline prices rise, with the national average posting a gain for the second straight week, a trend that is hardly surprising for this time of year, and will likely continue as the entire nation has now made the first step toward summer gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The pinch at the pump has been manageable for now, with prices about 30 cents higher than mid-January, but that will likely change as we enter the madness we tend to see in March with refinery maintenance hitting its peak, impacting how much gasoline can be produced as we make the changeover to the summer blends. This always crimps supply, leading to further gas price increases,” De Haan said.

The one bit of good news in the weekly report from GasBuddy: the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.03 per gallon.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia, in front of record women’s hoops crowd, upsets #5 Virginia Tech, 80-75
2 Metrics: The computers (because of KenPom) have Virginia on the NCAA cutline
3 That 73-48 egg that Virginia laid at Duke: It was apparently foreordained
4 A.D. Carson, the Professor of Hip Hop at UVA: ‘I’ve accomplished my goal if I am <em>just a rapper’</em>
5 Dark Thursday: Augusta County deputy convicted, another’s charges certified to grand jury

Latest News

road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of March 4-8

Chris Graham
uva virginia tech women's hoops
Basketball, Sports

Virginia, in front of record women’s hoops crowd, upsets #5 Virginia Tech, 80-75

Chris Graham

Virginia and #5 Virginia Tech played in front of the largest crowd to ever watch a women’s basketball game in the Commonwealth of Virginia, 11,975 fans – and Virginia scored the upset win, 80-75.

baseball
Baseball, Sports

Solid start from Jay Woolfolk pushes #13 Virginia to series win over UMass

Chris Graham

#13 Virginia got out to a big early lead, then held on for a 10-6 victory over UMass on Sunday at Disharoon Park.

ben cline
Op-Eds, Politics

Gene Zitver: Guess who’s one of her favorite guests

Contributors
russia
Op-Eds, Politics

Winslow Myers: A great shift

Chris Graham
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: The computers (because of KenPom) have Virginia on the NCAA cutline

Chris Graham
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

General Manager Tony Bennett didn’t do Coach Tony Bennett any favors

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status