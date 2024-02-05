Countries
Home Gas prices up modestly in past week: Bigger increases to follow as weather warms up
Biz/Econ, US/World

Gas prices up modestly in past week: Bigger increases to follow as weather warms up

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are heading up after a few months of decline, though the increases in the interim seem modest.

“We could see a brief ‘clearance sale’ on remaining winter gasoline in some pockets of interior states as refiners start to move these time-sensitive barrels out of the system. Motorists shouldn’t be fooled into thinking any drop in prices is a long-term trend, but rather a very short-term one. I expect any modest and temporary drops in prices will be replaced by pricier gasoline as we get closer to the start of spring,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which reported on Monday that the national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/gallon today.

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/gallon today.

Oil prices have risen to multi-month highs, so that’s partly responsible for the recent uptick in prices at the pump.

“While most states saw price increases, they were somewhat tame, though the trend will likely begin to accelerate towards the end of the month. For now, the most common gas price in the U.S. remains $2.99 per gallon, but its days are numbered,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018.

