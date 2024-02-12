Countries
Home Gas prices up across Virginia, U.S., and analyst fears ‘the worst is yet to come’
Economy, US & World

Gas prices up across Virginia, U.S., and analyst fears ‘the worst is yet to come’

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are up for the third straight week, and GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan is “afraid the worst is yet to come.”

“With several major refinery issues persisting across various regions, the eventual transition to summer gasoline is likely to continue to put upward pressure on prices, with larger weekly increases likely coming in March and April,” said De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which is reporting on Monday that the average price of a gallon is gas is up 5.2 cents nationwide, to $3.17 a gallon.

The average in Virginia is up 6.7 cents per gallon, to $3.11.

De Haan is optimistic that the upcoming increases in prices will be “average,” but there is potential for a “spring squeeze.”

“The fact that we’ve already seen a few high level refinery problems doesn’t bode well for the spring squeeze, and is a reminder to motorists that without the critical role that refineries play, we could see a bumpy transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

